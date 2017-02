LONDON Aug 4 Nicola Spirig of Switzerland won the Olympic women's triathlon in Hyde Park on Saturday, edging out Sweden's Lisa Norden in a race for the line.

For a moment it looked like a dead heat.

Erin Densham was third for Australia.

