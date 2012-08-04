LONDON, Aug 4 Switzerland's Nicola Spirig won the Olympic gold medal in the women's triathlon on Saturday.

Spirig finished with a time of 1:59:48 at Hyde Park in London to claim Switzerland's first gold medal of the games.

Sweden's Lisa Norden won the silver with a time of 1:59:48 and Australia's Erin Densham won the bronze with a time of 1:59:50.

Switzerland now have one medal at the games with Sweden collecting their third and Australia collecting their 15th.

Results Table 1. Nicola Spirig (Switzerland) 1 hour 59 minutes 48 seconds 2. Lisa Norden (Sweden) 1:59:48 3. Erin Densham (Australia) 1:59:50 4. Sarah Groff (U.S.) 2:00:00 5. Helen Jenkins (Britain) 2:00:19 6. Andrea Hewitt (New Zealand) 2:00:36 7. Ainhoa Murua (Spain) 2:00:56 8. Emma Jackson (Australia) 2:01:16 9. Jessica Harrison (France) 2:01:22 10. Kate McIlroy (New Zealand) 2:01:28 11. Anne Haug (Germany) 2:01:35 12. Anja Dittmer (Germany) 2:01:38 13. Irina Abysova (Russia) 2:01:52 14. Mariko Adachi (Japan) 2:02:04 15. Vendula Frintova (Czech Republic) 2:02:08 16. Barbara Riveros Diaz (Chile) 2:02:15 17. Laura Bennett (U.S.) 2:02:17 18. Emmie Charayron (France) 2:02:26 19. Gillian Sanders (South Africa) 2:02:28 20. Radka Vodickova (Czech Republic) 2:02:34 21. Claudia Rivas (Mexico) 2:02:38 22. Kate Roberts (South Africa) 2:02:46 23. Line Jensen (Denmark) 2:02:47 24. Marina Damlaimcourt (Spain) 2:02:50 25. Agnieszka Jerzyk (Poland) 2:02:52 26. Vicky Holland (Britain) 2:02:55 27. Helle Frederiksen (Denmark) 2:03:10 28. Katrien Verstuyft (Belgium) 2:03:38 29. Carole Peon (France) 2:03:58 30. Pamela Oliveira (Brazil) 2:04:02