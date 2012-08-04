LONDON Aug 4 Sarah Groff, the girl from
Cooperstown, went for the home run but ended up striking out in
her bid for a triathlon medal at the London Olympics on
Saturday.
Groff, who grew in the shadow of one of America's greatest
sporting shrines the Baseball Hall of Fame, looked ready to
bring more attention to Cooperstown by making it the home of an
Olympic champion when she launched a bold attack late in the
10km run to join the leading pack in a fight for the medals.
It was a go for broke mighty swing for the fences that would
have made Babe Ruth and the other baseball greats enshrined in
Hall proud, but it fell just short as Groff ran out of steam
within sight of the finish and Switzerland's Nicola Spirig edged
Sweden's Lisa Norden in a photo finish for the gold and silver.
Australian Erin Densham grabbed the bronze with an exhausted
Groff coming home 10 seconds behind.
"I come from a town of 2,000 people where you are not
suppose to go to the Olympics and contend for a medal," Groff
told reporters. "I was hoping I could find that something
special.
"Sometimes in an Olympics you find that something but it
wasn't there.
"It was a little heartbreaking but I'm really proud. So
close."
As a playful young girl Groff, who lived a block from the
Hall of Fame, loved giving wrong directions to the thousands of
tourists who make pilgrimages to the quaint upper New York state
village every year to pay homage to the great American pastime.
But Groff was all business on Saturday as the gruelling
three-discipline event began under gloomy skies with a 1.5km
swim.
It was Groff's U.S. team mate, 37-year-old Laura Bennett who
was the oldest woman in the competition, emerging from The
Serpentine's dark waters among the leading pack as the field
headed out on 43km bike race around Hyde Park.
LEADING GROUP
Bennett was still among the small leading group as they
headed out on the run when Groff began to come forward.
As Bennett faded, Groff pounced to join the chase for the
medals.
"I know I don't have that high end finish yet and that's
something I have to work on," said Groff. "I knew my race was to
be calm and collected and get back up there.
"There were four of us left, then there were three and
unfortunately I wasn't in the three."
It marked the second consecutive Olympics American women
were left frustrated, Bennett finishing runner-up in Beijing
four years ago and her husband Greg Bennett taking fourth at the
2004 Athens Games.
While the United States is given credit by the International
Triathlon Union (ITU) for inventing the modern version of the
sport it remains an event they have enjoyed surprising little
success in on the Olympic stage.
In the sport's brief time on the Olympic program, Americans
have only a single bronze medal from Susan Williams in 2004 to
show for their efforts at three previous Games.
No American man has yet reach the Olympic podium, the six
gold medals awarded won by six different countries.
"It's not the Olympics, it's the American culture," said
Bennett, who finished well back in 17th. "In Australia, you can
become a professional triathlete at 16 and it is acceptable to
not go to university and focus on racing and make a profession
of it.
"I think that is why the Australians have dominated. I think
that is one of hiccups in the U.S., we are not getting the
athletes until they are out of college."
