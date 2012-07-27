By Steve Keating
| July 27
July 27 As Manuel Huerta strolled through the
London Games athletes village on Thursday, the Cuban-born
American glimpsed the face from the past that launched him on an
unlikely Olympic journey.
Excited at his discovery, he introduced himself, then
reached out to shake the man's hand.
"Hello", smiled Huerta.
But Rodolfo Falcon, Cuba's greatest swimmer of all-time,
winner of the Communist island nation's only Olympic swimming
silver medal, did not remember him.
"I approached him and told him I use to swim with him when I
was a little kid," smiled Huerta, now a proud member of the U.S.
triathlon team. "It was a quick thing, he didn't know me.
"But swimming in the same pool and watching him every
morning and watching him on TV, I wanted to be one of those guys
one day.
"That is where I started the dream, that I wanted to be here
(in London), to be an Olympian.
"Now the opportunity has arrived for me in the United
States."
Of all the immigrants who land on American shores Cubans are
among those who feel they owe the most to the United States, a
country that continues to impose sanctions on the Fidel Castro
regime.
DOWN PAYMENT
For Huerta, competing in London represents a down payment on
a larger debt owed to the country that took in his grandmother,
when she fled Cuba in a mass emigration in 1980 known as the
Mariel boatlift.
In 1997, Huerta's mother and father obtained U.S. visas and
along with 13-year-old Manny found a home in Miami but have
hardly lived the American Dream.
His mother Marta, a physics professor in Havana found work
as a driving instruction while his father Herminio, a Cuban
journalist, took a job in Colombia before he died three-years
ago.
"I was very lucky to come to the U.S., the U.S. has helped
me and my family and millions of immigrants that come to this
land with a dream so I can't thank them enough," said Huerta.
"My family left everything behind for a better life.
By the time Huerta arrived in Miami the seeds of an Olympic
dream Falcon had planted in Havana had firmly taken root.
A strong swimmer, who as a young boy would race out into the
ocean to help fishermen with their catch in return for fish he
would take home to his mom for dinner, Huerta's ability would
eventually land him a spot at the National training centre.
It was at the pool each morning he would watch with awe as
Falcon, a backstroker who competed in three-Olympics taking
silver in the 100 metre back at the 1996 Atlanta Summer Games,
went through his training sessions.
When Huerta arrived in Miami, he continued to swim competing
for his high school. Then one year he was recruited onto the
cross-country team when they needed one more runner to take part
in a meet.
It was not long after that until Huerta added cycling to his
sporting repertoire and was racing triathlons.
Last year he was named USA triathlon athlete of year,
dedicating himself to the sport.
In the buildup to London, Huerta split his time between his
home near the Miami airport and a rustic farmhouse on an active
Costa Rican volcano, where he goes to train at altitude.
But there is no splitting of Huerta's loyalties.
"I am 100 percent America but I remember where I came from,
I think I'm very lucky to be born over there and come over here
and succeed," said Huerta. "It opens the doors for many kids who
come to this country with a dream.
(Editing by Nigel Hunt)