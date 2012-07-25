By Belinda Goldsmith
| LONDON, July 25
LONDON, July 25 Athletes racing to share their
views with fans at the London Olympics may think twice before
hitting send following the first expulsion of an athlete for a
racist Twitter remark.
Greek triple jumper Paraskevi Papachristou was withdrawn
from the London Olympics on Wednesday after causing an uproar in
her home nation for a tweet about West Nile mosquitoes and the
number of Africans in Greece.
Her expulsion was expected to act as a warning to other
athletes who, along with Olympic organisers, are trying to find
the best way to harness the power of social media that has
exploded since the 2008 Beijing Games.
"The fact that this has happened will make other athletes
feel more cautious about what they put out there," said Rebecca
Hopkins, managing director of sports PR agency ENS Ltd that
handles crisis media management.
"It is always very difficult to impose a limit on freedom of
speech but the IOC (International Olympic Committee) has set
down the guidelines and the athletes have to comply."
The explosion of social media in the past four years has
created a new challenge for the IOC and for the National Olympic
Committees who could previously resolve any indiscretions away
from the public eye.
Since the Beijing Olympics, the number of Facebook users has
surged to 900 million from 100 million and Twitter has 140
million users having only just emerged in 2008.
Aware that athletes and their fans are prolific users of
social media, the IOC said competitors at the London Games may
post, blog and tweet -- but within guidelines.
NO-TWEET LIST
Competitors may write "first-person, diary-type" entries but
should not act as reporters, and social media activity must
respect the Olympic Charter which condemns any discrimination.
Vulgar or obscene words or images were also ruled out.
Postings deemed to be for commercial or advertising purposes
were also on the no-go list.
The IOC made it clear that the accreditations of "any
organisation or person ... may be withdrawn without notice" if
its guidelines are breached and most athletes were aware of the
rules.
"The thing is you have to be careful with the social media
side of things -- certainly the decision to tweet or not tweet,
and certainly what you say," said British badminton player,
Imogen Bankier.
The sports world has seen a fair number of social media
abuses in recent years particularly among soccer players.
The English Football Association and New Zealand rugby board
responded by banning their players from using social media
during recent football and rugby union World Cups.
So far only a handful of Olympians have landed in hot water.
Australian swimmer Stephanie Rice lost a lucrative
endorsement deal with Jaguar two years ago after tweeting a
comment seen as homophobic.
Australian swimmers Nick D'Arcy and Kenrick Monk have been
banned from using social media in London by the Australian
Olympic Committee after posting a photo of themselves
brandishing guns on Facebook while training in the United
States.
They have also been ordered to return home immediately after
the completion of their events at London.
Athletes said Wednesday's expulsion would be a wake-up call
but would not stop athletes form using social media at the
Olympics.
"Most of us I think are pretty good about it, and I've seen
a lot of people in the sports community use it pretty wisely,"
said Chas Betts, a U.S. Greco-Roman wrestler.
"I think it can be very beneficial, you know, updates and
things ... so for the most part I think it's a good thing."
(Writing by Belinda Goldsmith; Editing by Frank Pingue)