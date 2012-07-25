(Adds details, background)
LONDON, July 25 Britain's controversial Olympic
security procedures swung into action on Wednesday when a
fighter jet was scrambled to intercept an aircraft that had
entered restricted airspace.
The Typhoon jet was ordered to intercept the aircraft after
it failed to contact air traffic controllers, the Ministry of
Defence said.
Communications were then restored and the fighter jet told
to stand down.
Olympic organisers have been criticised for militarising the
Games after missile batteries were installed in residential
areas around Olympic sites to guard against aerial attacks.
Thousands of troops have also been deployed to secure the Games.
"We can confirm that one Typhoon launched shortly before
1130 today," a defence ministry spokeswoman said. "This was in
response to a commercial aircraft that was out of communication
with air traffic control services. Communications were quickly
restored. No further action was required."
Security officials are on high alert ahead of and throughout
the July 27 to Aug. 12 Games. Experts warn that the Olympics are
the type of high-profile event that could be targeted by
militants. London transport bombings killed 52 people in 2005, a
day after Britain found it had won the right to host the Games.
Olympic teams from countries in or near regions of political
turmoil, such as the Israel, are particularly wary. This year is
the 40th anniversary of the 1972 Munich Games attack by
Palestinian militants that killed 11 Israeli team members.
British warships, fighter jets, surveillance aircraft and
helicopters are on standby in case of security breeches.
Anti-war protesters have accused the Ministry of Defence of
creating a climate of fear, and the ministry itself is trying to
lower its profile.
(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)