Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON, July 26 United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon took up the Olympic flame on Thursday, pacing through central London on the eve of the 2012 Games as the torch made its way to Buckingham Palace.
Ban, dressed in a white tracksuit, smiled and waved at crowds gathered along the relay's last leg in the government district of Westminster.
Ban is due to attend the Olympics opening ceremony on Friday and will take part in events to promote an Olympic truce between warring countries during the games. (Reporting by Matt Falloon, editing by Justin Palmer)
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.