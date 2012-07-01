EUGENE, Oregon, July 1 Allyson Felix and training partner Jeneba Tarmoh will settle their controversial women's 100 metres third-place tie at the U.S. Olympic trials with a runoff on Monday, officials said on Sunday.

Tarmoh was originally named as the winner of the final spot on the U.S. team for London but officials declared a dead heat after reviewing the photo finish.

"I was robbed, I went so bed so happy then I woke up to do something that I did not want to do at all," Tarmoh told reporters after USA Track & Field announced eight days after the race that there would be a runoff.

"I was pushed into a corner. They said if you don't make a decision you give your spot up."

Since only three athletes can be named in each event to an Olympics team, the tie needed to be broken but U.S. officials did not have a procedure in place.

They developed one a week ago in consultation with the U.S. Olympic Committee but allowed the athletes to wait until after Saturday's 200 to decide whether there would be a runoff or a coin flip for the final spot.

"That is what it is, I think we are both not feeling our greatest. That is my main concern," Felix said less than 24 hours after she ran the sixth fastest 200 metres ever in a U.S. final in which Tarmoh finished fifth.

"If anything feels off whatsoever I am just going to speak up and have to pull out of it."

Both will be on the U.S. team in the 4x100 relay pool. (Editing by John Mehaffey)