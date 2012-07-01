By Gene Cherry
EUGENE, Oregon, July 1 Allyson Felix and
training partner Jeneba Tarmoh will settle their controversial
women's 100 metres third-place tie at the U.S. Olympic trials
with a runoff on Monday, officials said on Sunday.
Tarmoh was originally named as the winner of the final spot
on the U.S. team for London but officials declared a dead heat
after reviewing the photo finish.
"I was robbed, I went so bed so happy then I woke up to do
something that I did not want to do at all," Tarmoh told
reporters after USA Track & Field announced eight days after the
race that there would be a runoff.
"I was pushed into a corner. They said if you don't make a
decision you give your spot up."
Since only three athletes can be named in each event to an
Olympics team, the tie needed to be broken but U.S. officials
did not have a procedure in place.
They developed one a week ago in consultation with the U.S.
Olympic Committee but allowed the athletes to wait until after
Saturday's 200 to decide whether there would be a runoff or a
coin flip for the final spot.
"That is what it is, I think we are both not feeling our
greatest. That is my main concern," Felix said less than 24
hours after she ran the sixth fastest 200 metres ever in a U.S.
final in which Tarmoh finished fifth.
"If anything feels off whatsoever I am just going to speak
up and have to pull out of it."
Both will be on the U.S. team in the 4x100 relay pool.
