* Felix, Tarmoh tied for final U.S. spot
* Made decision after 200m, coach says
By Gene Cherry
EUGENE, Oregon, June 24 Athletics officials
should wait until Allyson Felix and Jeneba Tarmoh compete in the
200 meters trials before they make any move to break their tie
for the final U.S. Olympic spot in the 100, their coach said on
Sunday.
Felix and Tarmoh finished in a rare dead heat for third
place in the 100 at the U.S. Olympic trials on Saturday, both
credited with times of 11.068 seconds after a review of the
photo finish.
The tie must be broken because only three athletes per event
can represent their country in the Games.
"They need to leave my athletes alone and let me coach them
in the 200, then make a decision," Bob Kersee told Reuters in an
early morning telephone call.
Kersee said he understood USA Track and Field (USATF)
officials were talking about Olympic 200m silver medallist Felix
and Tarmoh doing a runoff by Monday.
Both athletes are running in the 200, which begins on
Thursday and concludes next Saturday.
"The powers-that-be need to come up with a better decision.
This makes no sense," the coach said, adding that he would not
be a part of deciding which athlete goes to London.
"It would be like, which kid do you love the most?" he
added.
Kersee said the decision should be made after the 200.
"After that, let Allyson and Jeneba, both of their managers
and one major USA Track & Field official look at the photos,"
Kersee said.
"If they all agree they can't decide, then let them come up
with a procedure to make the decision."
USATF officials said on Saturday not even a review of
pictures from two photo finish cameras could break the tie.
Tarmoh was originally given third place but after a close
study of the photo finish officials called it a dead heat.
Pictures from the camera on the outside of the track were
inconclusive due to athletes' arms blocking a clear view of
their torsos. The torso is usually used to determine finishes
and times. Officials then reviewed the camera on the inside and
called the race a tie.
