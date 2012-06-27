By Gene Cherry
EUGENE, Oregon, June 27 Bob Kersee, coach of two
sprinters who tied for third place at the U.S. Olympic trials,
told Reuters on Wednesday he wants the runoff to determine who
goes to the London Games delayed until at least next Tuesday.
USA Track & Field spokeswoman Jill Geer has said the 100
metres rerun between Allyson Felix and Jeneba Tarmoh needs to
take place by Sunday to allow the governing body to name its
team.
Kersee said he made the request to USATF officials because
of concerns over the health of Felix and Tarmoh, who are trying
to qualify for London in the 200 metres on Saturday.
"I am trying to stay neutral," said Kersee. "But I can't
stay neutral when it comes down to the health of athletes."
Only three athletes can represent a country at the Olympics.
