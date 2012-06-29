EUGENE, Oregon, June 29 Sanya Richards-Ross sprinted to the year's second fastest time as she won her women's 200 metres semi-final at the U.S. Olympic athletics trials on Friday.

"I knew I had to run fast," said the former 400 metres world champion after clocking 22.15 seconds to lead Allyson Felix, Jeneba Tarmoh, Tianna Madison and Carmelita Jeter into Saturday's final.

"I just wanted to execute well and get a good lane for the final," said Richards-Ross who has already made the U.S. team for next month's London Games by winning the 400 metres.

Only Richards-Ross's world-leading 22.09 is faster this year.

Twice Olympic silver medallist Felix and Tarmoh, who are awaiting the settling of their controversial tie for third place in the 100, almost shared times in the 200.

Felix won the third semi-final in 22.297 after Tarmoh had run a wind-assisted 22.298 in the first semi.

"Feeling good," said Felix as she was shepherded away from the track by coach Bob Kersee.

The pair should decide by late Saturday whether to hold a runoff or coin flip for the third-place tie in the 100.

Madison finished behind Tarmoh in their semi-final in 22.33.

World 100 champion Jeter grabbed the last qualifying spot, running 22.64 behind Felix.

Jeter won the 100 earlier in the trials with Madison second.

In the men's 200, triple world championship medallist Wallace Spearmon led first-round qualifying with a quick but wind-assisted 20.17 seconds.

Neither Tyson Gay, Justin Gatlin nor Walter Dix, three of America's best sprinters, are competing in the event.

Gatlin and Gay went 1-2 in the 100 and Dix has a hamstring injury.

"The door is open for anybody," said former world silver medallist Darvis Patton who was sixth fastest. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)