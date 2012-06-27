By Mark Lamport-Stokes
SAN JOSE, California, June 26 Jordyn Wieber, a
likely gymnastic darling at the London Games, and John Orozco
will capture much of the spotlight this week as they vie with 28
other hopefuls for 10 Olympic spots on offer at the U.S. trials.
The 16-year-old Wieber, who won the world all-around women's
title in Tokyo last year, signalled she is close to her best by
claiming her second consecutive U.S. all-around title earlier
this month in St. Louis, Missouri.
Orozco, 19, also laid an early marker for Olympic selection,
edging out defending champion Danell Leyva to claim the men's
all-around crown in St. Louis as he chases his lifelong dream.
"Whether it's team, individual or all-around, I just want an
Olympic medal in the sport I love so badly," the ever-smiling
Orozco told reporters while preparing for the first day of
competition at the U.S. trials on Thursday.
"I lay in my bed and I think about how it would feel to
stand on that podium and get the medal put on my neck and be
able to salute and be proud, knowing that all of these years and
sacrifices have paid off.
"Being able to wear that medal in all its glory and honour,
that would be amazing. That would be the moment that my life
changes ... Being able to wear 'USA' on your chest is the most
honorable thing that I can think of."
Orozco, a member of the U.S. men's team which won bronze at
last year's world championships, edged past Leyva in the final
event of the two-day competition to land the men's all-around
title by 184.850 points to 184.800.
He sealed victory in the floor exercise, where he dismounted
with a two-and-a-half twist.
"I can't even describe what I'm feeling right now," Orozco
said. "Danell gave me such a great fight. The level of
gymnastics was incredible."
OLYMPIC FORM
While Leyva was disappointed to lose out in the battle for
gold, the world parallel bars men's champion was delighted with
his form heading into the U.S. trials.
"It was a really good competition for me," said the
20-year-old Cuban-American. "I think it was one of my best
competitions ever, and I'm still not done peaking."
Wieber, who also won world championship gold in October in
the team event, has been in scintillating form this year.
She won her third American Cup in the all-around ahead of
compatriot Alexandra Raisman in March, then later that month led
the U.S. to team gold at the Pacific Rim Championships in
Everett, Washington, where she also landed the all-around title.
Just 16 days ago, Wieber successfully defended her U.S.
all-around title at Saint Louis University, scoring 121.900
after two days of competition. Gabrielle Douglas was second
(121.700) and Raisman third (120.950).
"It's so exciting to come out and win the championships in
an Olympic year," Wieber said after securing victory with her
signature vault, the Amanar.
Several other big names in U.S. gymnastics have converged on
the Silicon Valley capital of San Jose this week in pursuit of
places on the U.S. team at the London Games.
Olympic women's all-around champion Nastia Liukin is back
at the age of 22 in a comeback bid, along with Beijing Olympic
team captain Alicia Sacramone, who missed last year's world
championships after tearing her Achilles tendon.
On the men's side, Jake Dalton, Jonathan Horton and Steven
Legendre - each of them bronze medallists with the U.S. team at
last year's world championships - are among 15 gymnasts
competing for five spots on offer at the 2012 Olympic Games.
(Editing by Ian Ransom)