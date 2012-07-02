SAN JOSE, California, July 2 Energised by two days of high-quality competition at their trials, the U.S. men's gymnastics squad will head to the London Games with confident expectations of a first Olympic team gold medal since 1984.

World parallel bars champion Danell Leyva and U.S. all-around champion John Orozco spearhead the five-man lineup which is widely regarded as the strongest fielded by the Americans in 28 years.

"It is an amazing team," U.S. men's national coordinator and Olympic coach Kevin Mazeika told reporters after the five gymnasts were announced by a selection committee.

"We knew all along it was going to be difficult to select the five because of our depth. I think we could have fielded three teams.

"It wasn't easy but I think we have selected a team that is going to go to London and vie for a gold medal," added Mazeika, who also coached the U.S. men's team at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics.

The gold medal winning U.S. team in 1984 was led by Peter Vidmar, Bart Conner, Mitch Gaylord and Tim Daggett. Gaylord, who now works for NBC as a television analyst, believes no other U.S. squad since has been as deep as the 2012 lineup.

"It's certainly the best team since 1984," said Gaylord.

Jonathan Horton, the 2008 Olympic silver medallist on the high bar, will compete in London in his second Games and he believes the strength of the current U.S. team stems from standards set a decade ago.

SETTING THE STANDARD

"One group of guys comes in and they set the standard and then the young juniors coming up see what the older guys are doing and try to match that, try to be better," said Horton, who led the U.S. to team bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

"The guys that we have in our country right now are doing phenomenal gymnastics at such a high level with such grace and beauty at the same time. I think other countries around the world see it and they know how good we are as well."

Emphasising Horton's point is the fact that a delegation of Japanese officials, in scouting mode, watched the U.S. men's trials in San Jose.

Japan won the gold medal at last year's world championships in Tokyo where China took silver and the U.S. the bronze.

"It means a lot to have the Japanese delegation here," said Horton. "That means they take us very seriously. They want to know what they're up against."

All-around bronze medallist at the 2010 world championship and a twice U.S. national all-around champion, Horton felt U.S. team unity also made a significant difference.

"We're more than a team," the 26-year-old told Reuters. "We're a big family and we care so much about each other. You can hear everybody cheering for everybody. It's not about individuals any more.

"It's about the team and everything that everyone can do for the team. That's one of the things that makes us so strong - we care so much about each other."

The 2012 U.S. men's gymnastics team comprises Cuba-born Leyva, Orozco, Horton, U.S. parallel bars silver medallist Sam Mikulak and floor and vault specialist Jake Dalton, a bronze medallist with the U.S. team at last year's world championships. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in San Jose; Editing by Larry Fine)