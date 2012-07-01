* Final three spots decided on U.S. men's team
* Mikulak "super excited" after overnight wait
(Adds quotes, detail)
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
SAN JOSE, California, July 1 Jonathan Horton,
Jake Dalton and the injured Sam Mikulak shared joyous relief on
Sunday when the trio were awarded the final places on the
five-man U.S. gymnastics team for the London Olympics.
World parallel bars champion Danell Leyva and John Orozco
had already booked their tickets to the Games by finishing in
the top two after the final day of men's competition at the U.S.
trials on Saturday.
Horton, Dalton and Mikulak then had to endure a nervous wait
overnight until the USA Gymnastics selection committee announced
their picks to round out the team.
It was especially nail-biting for Mikulak who took part in
only one of the six events on Saturday, the pommel horse, due to
a sprained left ankle and was therefore not eligible to qualify
automatically.
"I can't believe that this is happening right now - so much
hard work has gone into it," the 19-year-old told reporters.
"I've been dreaming about this moment for so long. For it to
finally be here, I'm just super excited."
Mikulak, the 2012 U.S. parallel bars silver medallist, hurt
his left ankle on the vault, his last routine on the opening day
of the trials, and his entire foot "puffed up like a balloon" by
the following morning.
"I was like, 'goodness, this isn't good.' So I got in the
training room and kept doing a bunch of rehab and they brought
it down quite a bit," he said of efforts to get him ready for
the final day of competition.
"In one day, they did so much but it just wasn't enough. We
were trying to keep my health and the best interests of the
team."
Horton, the 2008 Olympic silver medallist on the high bar,
finished the U.S. trials in third place with Dalton and Chris
Brooks joint fourth.
GIVEN THE NOD
Dalton was given the nod by the selectors because of his
specialist strength on vault and floor exercise, and he headed
the standings in both routines after the trials.
"It's a dream come true," said the 20-year-old Dalton, U.S.
national vault champion in 2009 and 2011 and floor champion in
2011. "We were all stressing about it last night and this
morning, but it's just awesome that the hard work has paid off."
Horton, the 'veteran' and natural leader on the U.S. team at
the age of 26, was delighted to qualify for his second Olympic
Games.
"In 2008 I didn't have to sit in the room and wait for them
to call my name," he smiled. "I kind of knew because I was in
John's and Danell's position.
"But this feels good. It feels just as good as before. I'm
just excited to be a part of this team," added Horton, who won
team bronze with the U.S. at the 2008 Beijing Games.
Brooks, Steven Legendre and Alexander Naddour were picked as
the three replacements for the U.S. men's team.
With Leyva and Orozco likely contenders for the all-round
title in London and a squad bristling with strength in depth,
the U.S. gymnasts have great expectations of winning a first
Olympic team gold medal since 1984.
"It's certainly the best team since 1984," said Mitch
Gaylord, a member of that triumphant U.S. lineup in Los Angeles
28 years ago who now works for NBC as a television analyst.
Leyva has been humbled by such lavish praise.
"It's kind of unbelievable to hear that team say that about
us," the 20-year-old said. "It's a huge honour and privilege
that they think that way about us. We just have to make sure we
live up to that."
(Editing by John Mehaffey)