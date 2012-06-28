By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| SAN JOSE, California, June 28
emotional roller-coaster ride to qualify for her first Olympics,
American rhythmic gymnast Julie Zetlin has set her sights on
showing no fear at the London Games.
Zetlin very nearly had her Olympic dream shattered by a knee
injury last year but she overcame that setback to secure a
wildcard spot for London at the 2011 world championships in
France.
While the 21-year-old accepts she is unlikely to end up on
the Olympic podium, she is banking on a fearless approach to
help her finish in at least the top 15.
"My realistic expectations are not to medal," Zetlin, the
2011 Pan American Games champion, told Reuters on Thursday
before the opening day of men's competition at the U.S. Olympic
trials.
"A U.S. rhythmic gymnast has never medalled before at the
Olympics. I just think that if I show strong routines, that will
be good and maybe that can lead me into the top 10 or top 15."
Zetlin, whose mother Zsuzsi is a former Hungarian national
champion in rhythmic gymnastics, has already shown impressive
form this year, winning the all-around, ribbon and ball gold
medals at the Pacific Rim Championships.
"By being not only a Pacific Rim champion but also the
Pan-American champion, that's a lot of titles for me and more
than I ever thought I would get as a gymnast," she smiled.
"Going to the Olympic Games, I just want to show no fear. A
lot of the time, you see an athlete, especially one who has to
perform on a stage, get tense and they can't show their full
capacity, they can't show everything from their heart.
"I just want to look at that stage as something I am really
comfortable with. Obviously I will have nerves and adrenalin but
I hope not to be too shaky, I hope to show I am aggressive, a
strong U.S. competitor and competitive with the whole world."
TORTUOUS ROUTE
Zetlin will never forget the tortuous route she had to
negotiate before she claimed the wildcard berth for the London
Olympics at last year's world championships in Montpellier.
"It was my first competition back after a knee surgery so it
was very nerve-racking to say the least," she said. "I didn't
compete for four months and I only started jumping 10 days prior
to the worlds.
"So it was very difficult. I wasn't exactly ready yet but I
had no choice if I wanted to make it to the Olympic Games for my
country."
Zetlin tore the meniscus in her right knee during practice
and was advised to have surgery as soon as possible.
"So I was going from being under the knife to having a
four-month recovery and rehabbing, trying to get back into
shape, barely doing routines before the world championships and
then competing," she said.
"It was a very, very scary experience for me. I just needed
a few more weeks honestly to be at the top of my game.
Thankfully I did well enough to get the wildcard."
Zetlin proved her worth as the wildcard pick a few weeks
later when she shone at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara.
She now plans to builds on that renaissance in London.
"I want to show that I deserve to be there," she said. "I am
not just a wildcard. I could have been in the top 20 (at the
world championships) but due to my knee, I wasn't as prepared as
I could have been. I just want to hit everything.
"That's what I've been doing in training and I want my
training to reflect that in the competition at the Olympics."
(Editing by Clare Fallon)