By Julian Linden
| OMAHA, Nebraska, June 30
four years of built-up emotion and frustration when she finally
clinched her place in the United States swim team for the London
Olympics.
The 25-year-old Californian, who has been at the centre of a
disputed doping case for four years, thought she had blown her
chances when she failed to qualify in the 100 metres
breaststroke, her favourite event.
But just when it seemed all was lost, she drew on all her
experiences from having to fight just for the right to try and
compete at the U.S. Olympic trials, with a surprise victory in
Saturday's 100m freestyle final.
"Never in a million years would I have thought I could win
that race," she told reporters after taking the final in 53.96
seconds.
"I thought breaststroke was my best stroke. What just
happened? I'm so shocked and so happy and really grateful for
that one. That was pure heart out there."
Hardy is the current world record for 100m breaststroke and
qualified for the event at the last Olympics in Beijing when her
world came tumbling down.
She was told she had tested positive for the banned steroid
clenbuterol at the 2008 U.S. Olympic trials.
The offense normally carries a two-year ban but she was
given a reduced penalty because of the unusual circumstances of
her case which turned into a legal saga.
She explained that she took nutritional supplements after
having obtained assurances from the manufacturer that they were
safe, only to discover later that the supplements had been
contaminated.
Hardy withdrew from the Olympics then served a 12-month ban
before returning to the sport only to learn that the World
Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) had lodged an appeal against her
penalty, demanding that she been given a two-year penalty and be
banned from competing at the London Olympics.
The case was only resolved last year when the International
Olympic Committee and the Court of Arbitration said she had
served her punishment and could compete in London if she
qualified.
"There were people telling me that I literally could not
come to this meet up until a year and a half ago so it was hard
to visualize myself here," she said.
"Four years ago when I'm sitting on my couch in a ball
crying my eyes out I never thought I would get through it.
Literally I took it day by day, and looking back on it I'm still
overwhelmed by what I had to go through, but I'm glad I survived
it."
Hardy said the whole experience of having to prove her
innocence and the depresssion and stress she suffered as a
result had changed her whole perspective on justice.
"I'm definitely the kind of person now who does not judge
without learning all the facts," she said.
"I'm sure there will be stuff said by people, but hopefully
I can bring awareness to that issue.
"But I think my story has turned into a positive story, it's
not going to be a black eye to the U.S. team anymore."
