By Julian Linden
| OMAHA, Nebraska, June 29
OMAHA, Nebraska, June 29 Michael Phelps and Ryan
Lochte set themselves up for another mouthwatering showdown at
the U.S. Olympic swimming trials when they qualified for the
semi-finals of the 200 metres individual medley on Friday.
The pair, who have already gone head-to-head in the 400
medley and 200 freestyle, won their heats to safely advance to
the next round.
Phelps, who won the 200 medley gold medal at the last two
Olympics, clocked one minute 59.27 seconds, the second fastest
time overall behind Conor Dwyer (1:59.11).
Lochte, the world champion and world record holder, stopped
the clock at 1:59.92, the fourth best time, but was conserving
his energy after swimming two events in the session.
The 27-year-old also set the quickest time in the 200
backstroke preliminaries less than two hours earlier and said he
was carefully managing his programme.
"The 200 backstroke is probably one of the hardest events
known to swimmers," Lochte said. "It just takes away your legs
especially when you have to get on the blocks and race Michael
Phelps."
Dana Vollmer, winner of the 100 butterfly, topped the
qualifiers in the women's 100 freestyle in 54.35, just ahead of
Allison Schmitt (54.49) who won the 200-400 freestyle double.
Jessica Hardy, the 100 breaststroke world record holder, was
third while teenage prodigy Missy Franklin was seventh and
Natalie Coughlin ninth.
The top eight swimmers from Friday night's semis qualify for
Saturday's final, with the top two booking their places for next
month's London Olympics.
Olympics champion Rebecca Soni set the fastest time in the
preliminaries of the women's 200 breaststroke, stopping the
clock at 2:23.11.
Amanda Beard, the gold medallist in Athens in 2004, was
fifth quickest as she strived to qualify for her fifth Olympics.
