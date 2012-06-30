By Julian Linden
| OMAHA, Nebraska, June 30
OMAHA, Nebraska, June 30 Michael Phelps
celebrated his 27th birthday on Saturday by setting the fastest
qualifying time in his final heat before the London Olympics.
Showing no sign of fatigue or weariness after his gruelling
schedule, Phelps cruised through the preliminary round of the
100 metres butterfly when he won his heat in 51.80 seconds at
the U.S. Olympic trials.
Phelps has already qualified for London in three individual
events and remains on course to add two more, the 100 butterfly
and the 200 individual medley, which will be decided on Saturday
night.
"I was happy with that, I think it's probably one of my
fastest morning heats ever," he told reporters.
"The biggest thing was to make sure I got in the second
(semi). It gives me an extra three minutes to recover after the
IM and every minute helps."
Colorado teenager Missy Franklin stayed on track to swim
seven events in London after topping the qualifiers in the
women's 200 backstroke.
The 17-year-old stopped the clock at two minutes 08.35
seconds, more than half a second ahead of her closest rival. She
will swim in the 100 freestyle final on Saturday night, which
doubles as a chance to make the 4x100 freestyle relay.
Anthony Ervin, the 31-year-old 2000 Sydney Olympics
champion, outsprinted his younger opponents to post the quickest
time in the 50 freestyle heats at 21.83, while Kate Ziegler was
fastest in the women's 800 freestyle heats in 8:027.61.
Katie Hoff, who won five events at the 2008 U.S. trials but
was unable to win a gold medal in Beijing, failed in her last
chance to make her third Olympics team when she finished 13th
after struggling all week with a virus.
"Obviously I wanted to do better but I gave it my best
shot," Hoff said.
"I'm actually proud of myself for doing it. Somebody told me
my career is about not rolling over in adversity. I don't want
to be that girl."
The 800 heats also marked the end of the brief comeback of
former Olympic champion and world record holder Janet Evans.
The 40-year-old mother of two retired after the 1996 Atlanta
Games but decided to have one last shot at making another
Olympics, although she knew she had little hope, finishing 53rd
in the preliminaries.
"This became more for me than just trying to make the
Olympics," Evans said.
"I could have slept in every day and played with my kids but
this was just about trying something different and I'm so proud
of myself for getting this far.
"But this is definitely it. I just signed my retirement
papers."
(Editing by Stephen Wood)