OMAHA, Nebraska, June 27 Michael Phelps and
Missy Franklin safely navigated their way to another semi-final
at the U.S. Olympic trials on Wednesday while Katie Hoff's
chances of a trip to London were effectively sunk when she
failed to make it past the preliminaries for the second day in a
row.
Phelps, who finished second in the 400 metres individual
medley on Monday and is the second fastest qualifier for
Wednesday night's 200 freestyle final, cruised into the
semi-finals of the 200 butterfly.
Conserving his energy, the 14-times Olympic gold medallist
easily won his heat in one minute 57.75 seconds, more than seven
seconds outside his world record, to qualify equal third fastest
behind Bobby Bollier (1:56.69).
Franklin, who has the fastest time for Wednesday night's 100
backstroke final, also posted the third quickest time in the
women's 200 freestyle heats, stopping the clock at 1:68.62.
Allison Schmitt, who won the 400 freestyle final on
Wednesday, topped the time sheets when she won her heat in
1:58.02, just ahead of Dana Vollmer, who has already booked her
ticket to London by winning the 100 butterfly.
Franklin, a 17-year-old from Colorado billed as the next big
thing in American swimming, has entered five events at the
trials but said she was having no problems with the exhausting
schedule.
"Right now, I still feel awesome," she told reporters. "I
feel full of energy."
Hoff, who made the Athens Olympics at age 15 and swam in six
events at the 2008 Beijing Olympics but failed to win a gold
medal in any of them, bombed out of the 200 freestyle when she
finished 20th overall, missing the semis.
A day earlier, she finished 20th in the 400 freestyle and
had pulled out of the 400 individual medly. She is still entered
in the 800 freestyle but is suffering from a virus and is
resigned to missing London.
"I felt better today, I was actually able to eat, but I just
didn't have it," Hoff said. "But I don't want to make excuses."
