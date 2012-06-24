By Julian Linden
OMAHA, Nebraska, June 24 Michael Phelps
confirmed on Sunday that he would compete in the 400 metres
individual medley at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials, raising
the prospect that he could better his record haul of eight gold
medals at the London Olympics.
Phelps won the lung-bursting event at the past two Olympics
but was considering dropping it from his programme for London,
which will be his final appearance at the Games.
But the 26-year-old left open the possibility that he could
eclipse his record from Beijing four years ago when he did not
withdraw from Monday's race by the scratch deadline.
He needs to finish in the top two at the trials to swim the
event in London. If he wins it, he will become only the third
swimmer, and the first male, to win the same event at three
Olympics.
"I had always said that, and I still say and I believe it
more now than I really ever have, that there comes an end to
everything, and for me and my career, I never want to look back
and say "What if I did this one way and that one way?," he told
a news conference on Saturday.
"I want to do everything I ever wanted to do before I
retire."
Already the most successful Olympian of all time with 14
gold medals, Phelps has the possibility of winning another 10
gold medals in London.
He also entered the 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle, 200m
medley, 200m backstroke, 100m butterfly and 200m butterfly at
the trials and could swim the three relays at London.
His decision to remain in the 400m medley adds another round
to his eagerly-anticpiated heavyweight clash with his great
rival Ryan Lochte, who has entered a staggering 11 individual
events in the trials.
HEAD TO HEAD
The pair will go head-to-head in four races, the 400m
medley, 200m medley, the 200m freestyle and 100 freestyle,
although Lochte was unsure if he would swim all the events he
entered.
"I'm going to step on the blocks and race as many times as
my body can handle," he said.
"I don't know if that will be one or it could be eleven.
We'll just have to wait and see."
More than 1800 swimmers qualified for the trials but fewer
than 50 will make it to London for the July 27-Aug. 12 Games. On
the pool deck, the organisers installed a red phone box as a
visual reminder of what is at stake.
"There is tremendous competition in a lot of different
events, veterans versus very young people, people that have
missed before," said Teri McKeever, the head coach of the
women's team.
"I'm a firm believer that competition brings out the best in
the people that you would want representing the U.S. at the
Olympics."
While Phelps and Lochte have hogged the spotlight in the
leadup to the trials, where only the top two in each individual
event qualify for the Olympics, the women's programme also
offers up a mouthwatering rivalry.
Natalie Coughlin has been the standard bearer for the
American women's team for the past eight years, winning 11
Olympic medals including three gold, but Missy Franklin is
looming as the next big thing.
Like Phelps, the 17-year-old from Colorado is a versatile
swimmer with a heavy workload. She has entered five individual
events for the trials, giving her the possibility of eight
events in London with the addition of the relays.
"She is amazing. She has the same characteristics that you
see from Ryan, Michael, Natalie," said Gregg Troy, the head
coach of the men's team.
"She is a great racer, when she is in a close race, she
knows how to get her hand on the wall, and those are real hard
things to teach."
(Editing by John Mehaffey)