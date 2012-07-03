* 45-year-old finishes fourth in final
* Misses out on sixth trip to Olympics
By Julian Linden
OMAHA, Nebraska, July 2 Dara Torres announced
her retirement from swimming after she came up agonisingly short
in her bid to make the United States team for the London
Olympics on the last day of the trials on Monday.
The 45-year-old mother, who defied the odds for years by
beating women much younger than her, needed to finish in the top
two of the women's 50 metres freestyle to qualify for her sixth
Olympics but could only manage fourth place.
"This is really over, that's it," she told reporters.
"I'm going to enjoy some time with my daughter and cheer on
the U.S. team from afar."
Jessica Hardy finished first in 24.50 seconds to add the 50m
title to her victory in the 100m freestyle earlier in the meet
after she failed to qualify in her main event, the 100m
breaststroke, which she holds the world record in.
"I'm still practicing being a sprint freestyler
exclusively," said Hardy, who has been at the centre of a
disputed doping case for four years that forced her to miss the
Beijing Olympics.
Hardy went through a long legal saga after taking a
nutritional supplement that the manufacturers later said had
been accidentally contaminated and was only cleared to compete
at the Olympic Trials last year.
"I couldn't have predicted this. I'm so happy and so
grateful that this meet went as it did."
Kara Lynn Joyce finished second in 24.73 to grab the last
spot in the women's team on the final night of the trials in
America's Midwest.
LOST COUNT
The last two places in the men's team went to Andrew Gemmell
and Connor Jaeger after they finished one-two in the 1500m
freestyle, the longest and most gruelling event on the
programme.
Gemmell took the lead in the last 100m after saving his
energy in the early stages and beat Jaeger in a sprint to the
finish in a time of 14:52.19.
Jaeger, who only started swimming the event last year and
swam an extra length in his heat because he lost count of his
laps, held on to take second in 14:52.51.
Torres was given a huge reception before her race and the
emotions were overflowing when her race ended and it became
apparent her dream was over.
When she hauled herself out of the pool, she climbed into
the stands to hug her six-year-old daughter, who watched the
race with a lime-green T-shirt that said "Go Mom," and walked
her on to the deck.
Torres won 12 Olympic medals, including four gold, during
her career, which began in Los Angeles way back in 1984 when she
was still a teenager.
She won relay golds in Los Angeles, Barcelona (1992) and
Sydney (2000) then came out of retirement to make the U.S. team
for Beijing aged 41 and won three silver medals.
Since then, she has been plagued by injury and undergone
surgery for shoulder and knee problems, and only entered the 50m
freestyle at the trials because he body couldn't cope with any
more races.
After making a tardy start off the blocks, she made up
ground in the middle of the lap but faded in the final few
strokes, finishing in 24.82, just 0.09 from making the team.
"I don't think there is anything that I would change. I came
fourth at the Olympic Trials against girls half my age," Torres
said.
"I'm used to winning, but that wasn't the goal here, the
goal was to try to make it. I didn't quite do it, but I'm happy
with how I did."
