OMAHA, Nebraska, June 27 Michael Phelps turned
the tables on his great rival Ryan Lochte to win the 200 metres
freestyle final at the U.S. Olympic trials on Wednesday and
remain on course for another massive haul at the London Games.
The greatest swimmer the world has seen, Phelps needed every
every ounce of energy and all of his big-race experience to
defeat Lochte in a thrilling duel, the pair going stroke for
stroke over all four laps.
There was never more than a tenth of a second between them
at any stage but it was Phelps who got his hand to the wall
first in a relatively slow time of one minute 45.70 seconds, to
show that he is starting to get back to his best after
struggling with form and motivation.
"It's been a while, so it felt better," Phelps said.
"It's okay, but there's still a lot that needs to be fixed."
Lochte, who has been beating Phelps regularly over the past
year including the final of the 400m individual medley on
Monday, was second by just 0.05 after making a tactical error.
"I know what I did wrong," Lochte said.
"I just waited too long, instead of going out faster. But I
have another month to make sure I get that race down."
Phelps and Lochte also sealed their places in the 4x200m
freestyle relay and have now qualified for three events in
London, with plenty more to come.
Phelps could lock up another spot as soon as Thursday after
booking his place in the 200m butterfly with the third fastest
time in Wednesday's semi-finals.
Missy Franklin, the emerging star of American women's
swimming, clinched her first Olympic berth when she won the 100m
backstroke final in 58.85 seconds.
The 17-year-old from Colorado showed why she is looming as
one of the big winners in London when she set the fastest time
in the world this year.
Rachel Bootsma flashed home to finish second, edging out
Natalie Coughlin, who won the event at each of the past two
Olympics but won't defend her title in London.
"I've been dreaming about this all my life, I can't believe
it's happened to me at 17," said Franklin, who also qualified
fifth fastest for the 200m freestyle final. "It just shows that
dreams do come true."
Matt Gevers, a silver medallist in Beijing four years ago,
won the men's 100m backstroke final in 52.08, the second fastest
time ever recorded.
Breeja Larson won the women's 100m breaststroke final in
1:05.92, upsetting world champion Rebecca Soni and world record
holder Jessica Hardy.
Soni held on to take second and secure her place in the team
for London while Hardy, who skipped the last Olympics after
being slapped with a doping ban after taking a tainted
nutritional supplement, missed out but still has a chance to
qualify in freestyle.
Coughlin is also relying on the freestyle to get in the team
while Katie Hoff bombed out of the 200 freestyle when she
finished 20th overall, missing the semis.
Hoff made the Athens Olympics at age 15 and swam in six
events at the 2008 Beijing Olympics but failed to win a gold
medal in any of them and has been plagued by bad luck.
A day earlier, she finished 20th in the 400 freestyle and
had pulled out of the 400 individual medley. She is still
entered in the 800 freestyle but is suffering from a virus and
is resigned to missing London.
"I felt better today, I was actually able to eat, but I just
didn't have it," Hoff said. "But I don't want to make excuses."
