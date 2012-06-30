OMAHA, Nebraska, June 29 Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte set up one last clash before the London Olympics when they booked their places in the final of the 200 metres individual medley at the U.S. trials on Friday.

The pair, who split their 400 medley and 200 freestyle events, set up a deciding third race on Saturday when they registered the fastest two times in the semis.

Racing in lanes next to each other, Lochte got his hand on the wall first in a time of one minute 55.51 seconds with Phelps easing up on the last lap to take second in 1:56.66.

Less than an hour earlier, the 27-year-old Lochte posted the fastest qualifying time in the 200m backstroke semis, giving him the chance to add two more individual events to the two he has already qualified for.

Phelps has already qualified for three individual events and in addition to the 200m medley he also has the 100m butterfly to come.

Nathan Adrian clinched his place in the team for London when he won the men's 100m freestyle final in 48.10 seconds, ahead of Cullen Jones, Matt Grevers and Ricky Berens, who all made the 4x100m freestyle relay.

Jason Lezak, the 36-year-old whose stunning anchor leg in Beijing was pivotal in Phelps getting his eight gold medals, finished sixth to force his way into the relay squad.

STRESSFUL MEET

Natalie Coughlin and Amanda Beard, two of the stalwarts of the American's women's team, were both clinging to the hope they could also sneak on the team with one event left each.

Beard, bidding for a fifth Olympics, needs to finish first or second in Saturday's 200m breaststroke final. She qualified fifth.

Coughlin qualified seventh fastest for the 100m freestyle final and needs to finish in the top six to make her third Olympics.

"Life will go on. That's why you don't see me freaking out," Coughlin said.

"This meet is kind of a horrible meet. It's super exciting for the people making the team, but there is so much stress and anxiety in the air."

Scott Weltz and Clark Burckle qualified for their first Olympics when they finished one-two in the men's 200 breaststroke final.

Seventh after the first lap, Weltz stormed home on the last length to win in 2:09.01 with Burckle (2:09.97) holding off cancer survivor Eric Shanteau and former world record holder Brendan Hansen, who qualified in the 100m breaststroke.

"When I turned at the 100, I just said to myself 'I can do this, I can do this,' and I didn't feel a thing after that," Weltz said.

Cammile Adams won the women's 200m butterfly final in 2:06.52 with Kathleen Hersey second in 2:07.72.