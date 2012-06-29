By Julian Linden
| OMAHA, Nebraska, June 28
After years of keeping
everyone guessing, Michael Phelps has finally revealed his
intentions for London, and no one should be surprised. The
greatest Olympian of all time plans to swim the same eight
events he contested at the last two Olympics.
In addition to his 14 golds, which is more than any other
Olympian, Phelps also has two bronze medals. He needs just three
more medals of any color in London to surpass the overall record
of 18 held by Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina.
Latynina also holds the record for the most individual
medals at the Olympics with 14, four more than Phelps. The
American hopes to swim in five individual events in London.
At the halfway stage of the U.S. Olympic trials, Phelps has
booked his place in three of his five individual events; the 400
meters medley, 200m freestyle and 200m butterfly.
He still has the 200m medley and 100m butterfly to go and
will be automatic choice for the three relays.
Phelps had also entered the 100m freestyle but pulled out
before Thursday's heats, which was not surprising given that he
had been battling stroke for stroke with Ryan Lochte for the
first three days.
"I just wanted the morning off," said Phelps. "I was getting
tired and needed a break."
Phelps was also signed up for the 200m backstroke, but his
coach Bob Bowman said he was also scratching from that event.
"He will be swimming the 200m IM and the 100m fly, so normal
program," Bowman told reporters.
Without Lochte to contend with, Phelps had an easier time in
the 200m butterfly, finishing well clear of second placed Tyler
Clary.
With his huge arms and legs working perfectly in unison,
Phelps was a model of efficiency and power as he surged to
victory in one minute 53.65 seconds, more than two seconds
outside his world record but still the fastest time in the world
this year.
"Today was the best my stroke has felt throughout the whole
meet," Phelps said. "I'm pleased, but I think I need to go
faster if I want to win that at the Olympics."
