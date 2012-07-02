OMAHA, Nebraska, July 2 Michael Phelps is
dropping out of the 200 metres freestyle at this month's London
Olympics, leaving him with seven events for his Games swansong.
Phelps qualified for eight competitions, the same number he
swam at Athens in 2004 and Beijing in 2008.
"Michael Phelps will be removing the individual 200
freestyle from his Olympic programme. This will give him a full
slate of seven events," his coach Bob Bowman said on his Twitter
account on Monday.
"This change will allow him to focus more energy on relays
for Team USA."
(Writing by Julian Linden; editing by Tony Jimenez)