By Julian Linden
| OMAHA, Nebraska, June 28
OMAHA, Nebraska, June 28 U.S. swimmer Allison
Schmitt has done a good job keeping out of the spotlight until
now, but given the company she keeps that has not been too
difficult.
While Schmitt won a relay bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing
Olympics and a relay gold at last year's world championships in
Shanghai, her achievements have paled in comparison to her more
famous team mate Michael Phelps.
Schmitt trains in the same North Baltimore team as Phelps
and has the same coach, Bob Bowman. While Phelps and Bowman have
been feted all the world, Schmitt has gone about her business
quietly.
But all that could change at the London Olympics with the
22-year-old poised to make a huge splash after winning the 200m
and 400m freestyle double at the U.S. trials.
Not only did she win the races, she set the fastest times in
the world since synthetic suits were banned at the end of 2009,
ensuring she will be one of the favorites in London.
She employs a fearless strategy, going out hard, usually
under world record pace then hanging on for dear life, but it
has worked so far.
"I was just going for it and trying to hold on," she told
reporters after winning the 200m final on Thursday.
"I'm surprised, but I've been having a great training year,
and I've been preparing for this. I still have another race, the
100m free, then I'm ready for London."
By winning the 200m, Schmitt automatically booked herself a
spot in the 4x200m relay and could add the 4x100m relay if she
finished in the top six of a talented field.
"I think she is just glad to be in the 200m," said Bowman.
"But we'll see how it goes. She has to improve, and I think she
needs to improve to be able to win a medal."
Schmitt initially joined Bowman's team in 2008 when he
temporarily took up a job in Michigan where she was studying,
then relocated to Maryland after her studies.
She has become close friends with Phelps, with the pair
watching a movie together before Thursday's final, and has
benefited from sharing his hard work ethic and devotion to the
sport.
"I remember when she couldn't do a push-up or a pull-up and
now she can do three sets of eight pull-ups. That's a monumental
change," said Bowman.
"I think one of the reasons she is more consistent now is
he (Phelps) has taught her how to manage her energy.
"Because of her personality she loves to be social and
interact with people, and I think that drains her to a point,
and in some of the big meets before she burned up her energy
before she could use in a big race, and now she is learning to
manage all that. I think he's helped her with that."
