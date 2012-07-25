By Steve Keating
| LONDON, July 25
LONDON, July 25 The United States may routinely
issue forecasts for the number of jobs being created or home
sales but there will be no bold predictions about the number of
medals American athletes might win at the London Olympics.
The U.S. has led the overall medal count at the Summer Games
dating back to the 1996 Atlanta Games, and while United States
Olympic Committee (USOC) officials are reluctant to put a number
on their goal for London the target remains the same - top spot.
"I look at the USA, not just soccer, I look at Team USA from
track, gymnastics from anything. You see the American flag I
feel like you get labeled a favourite," women's soccer player
Lauren Cheney said during the USOC media summit. "A target is
always going to be on our backs. We do embrace it."
Led by medal-machine Michael Phelps, the American national
anthem is sure to get plenty of playtime during the July 27-Aug.
12 London Games but it may not be a chart topper.
China, which was at the center of a political row this month
for manufacturing the U.S. Olympic team's outfits while American
unemployment hovers just above 8 percent, could deliver another
blow to the United States by taking over top spot.
The U.S. team took home 110 total medals at the 2008 Beijing
Games but it was China, riding a wave of support from the home
crowd, that harvested the most golds with 51 while the U.S. team
went home with 36, nearly a quarter of those coming from Phelps.
'BADGE OF HONOUR'
The U.S. are sending 530 athletes to London as part of a
massive squad that will feature, for the first time, more women
than men and compete in 25 of the 38 disciplines.
Among the ranks are reformed drug cheats, unknowns marching
alongside the rich and famous, mothers and fathers, the young
(15-year-old swimmer Katie Ledecky) and old (54-year-old
equestrian rider Karen O'Connor), a Dream Team and big dreamers
all expected to contribute to the U.S. cause.
"American kids understand American teams, and they have a
concept as to what that means when you're a part of a group,"
said Frank Busch, national director of the U.S. swim team. "When
you ask an athlete that's trying to strive for something about
sacrifice, they wear it as a badge of honour."
The pool and track will again provide the foundation for
American efforts.
Phelps, winner of eight golds in Beijing, has set himself an
ambitious swan song to Olympic competition qualifying for five
individual events and three relays, his battles with team mate
Ryan Lochte sure to be among the Games' highlights.
While Phelps enters the Games as the leading man for the
United States, the team's supporting cast is impressive.
Natalie Coughlin, winner of six medals in 2008, is chasing
more Olympic glory while 17-year-old Missy Franklin, the first
American female swimmer to qualify for seven events, could be
the emerging star of the U.S. swim team.
MANY CHANCES
With Jamaican speedsters taking ownership of the sprints and
Ethiopia and Kenya runners dominating the long distance events,
Americans no longer reign supreme over track and field but the
U.S. still expects 30 medals from athletics.
The U.S. athletics team won 23 medals in Beijing but only
seven were gold, prompting an investigation and a goal of 30
podiums in London.
Medals may be hard to come by in the sprints with Usain
Bolt, Yohan Blake, Asafa Powell, Veronica Campbell-Brown and
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ready to lay siege to the Olympic podium
but there are many chances elsewhere for the United States.
LaShawn Merritt, the Olympic 400 metres champion, is back to
defend his crown after serving a 21-month drug suspension while
Ashton Eaton signaled he is the man to beat in the decathlon
after demolishing the world record at the U.S. trials.
Big things are also expected from gymnasts.
The U.S. women's squad, led by all-round world champion
Jordyn Wieber will be under intense scrutiny in London as will
the latest version of basketball's Dream Team.
Despite a run of injuries that would have devastated any
other country's medal hopes, the U.S. men's basketball team
remains the favourite to win the gold medal.
From big names to relative unknowns, archery, badminton,
shooting, tennis, rowing, wrestling and the boxing ring all
present golden opportunities for U.S. athletes.
