By Steve Keating
| LONDON, July 23
LONDON, July 23 A four-time Olympian who has won
14 gold medals and has said he is retiring at the end of the
London Games, Michael Phelps would seem the ideal athlete to
lead the United States into the opening ceremony on Friday.
But the honour of leading the U.S. team into a Summer Games
has seldom gone to the obvious choice.
Since opening ceremonies became part of the Olympics in 1906
and U.S. team manager Matthew Halpin was named flag-bearer, few,
if any, of those chosen for the job could be described as being
household names.
Four-years ago at the Beijing Games the honour fell on
refugee Lopez Lomong, one of the "Lost Boys" from war-ravaged
Sudan who found a home in the United States, an unknown 1,500
metre runner who has never appeared in an Olympic final.
At the 2004 Athens Olympics, it was Dawn Staley, a triple
gold medallist on the women's basketball team charged with
carrying the flag while kayaker Cliff Meidl, who nearly lost
both his legs in a construction accident then battled back to
become a two-time Olympian, handled duties in Sydney.
This year the U.S. flag-bearer will come from a pool of 530
athletes.
The captains from 26 teams each put forward a nominee
followed by a secret vote where inspirational stories and long
service have often carried as much weight as performance and
results.
"That's what makes it special, they are not only
representing their country but they are also representing their
team mates," said United States Olympic Committee (USOC)
spokesperson Patrick Sandusky.
"This is somebody the athletes themselves have selected,
they have gotten together in a room and decided who they want to
carry the flag.
"It's not something from a bureaucratic standpoint or
trading a favour, it's the athletes themselves deciding who they
think is the right person."
By any standard, Phelps may be deserving of the honour but
will not even be swimming's nominee.
Competing in the 400m individual medley on the first day of
the Games, Phelps has removed himself from consideration and
will watch the opening ceremonies from the comfort of couch as
he prepares to chase more Olympic glory.
"There is no chance he will do that (carry the flag) because
he swims the next day," Phelps long-time coach Bob Bowman told
Reuters. "Unfortunately he is not going to have that
experience."
No swimmer has led the U.S. into an Olympic stadium since
Gary Hall Sr. at the 1976 Games but even without Phelps there
are no shortage of deserving candidates, some globally famous
others unknown outside of their respective sports.
Los Angeles Lakers all-star guard Kobe Bryant, one of the
world's best known athletes, will be given serious consideration
as will five-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams, who is
trying to add to her haul of two Olympic gold medals after
winning the doubles at the 2000 and 2008 Games.
At the other end of the spectrum are candidates such as
equestrian Karen O'Connor, the oldest athlete in the team who is
competing in her fifth Games and world champion judoka Kayla
Harrison, who was sexually abused by a former-coach and has
become a flagbearer for abuse victims and will try to become
America's first gold medalist in the sport.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)