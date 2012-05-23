(Repeats with no changes to text)
* Team dreams of country's second gold medal
* Socialist government makes sports a priority
By Julia Symmes Cobb
CARACAS, May 22 Socialist-run Venezuela has been
unable to replicate the Olympic glories of political bedfellows
Cuba, China or the old Soviet Union.
Yet there is no lack of enthusiasm among the 60 or so
athletes heading to the London Olympics with the dream of adding
to the South American nation's gold medal tally of one.
No one will be cheering them louder than President Hugo
Chavez, a sports-lover who has poured oil revenues into the
"massification" of sport as a major plank of his self-styled
revolution in Venezuela since taking power in 1999.
"In socialist countries, the government is close to sport,"
Venezuela's Olympic Committee President Eduardo Alvarez told
Reuters, praising Chavez's efforts to take sport to the masses.
"Political support is a catalyst ... It makes Venezuelan
athletes stand out to the world," he added. "In a different
political system, where people have to pay, there's exclusion,
that's an important difference."
Venezuela sent a record 110 athletes to the 2008 Beijing
Olympics, more than twice any of its previous teams.
Despite that boost in numbers, Venezuelan fans were largely
disappointed: taekwondo competitor Dalia Contreras brought home
the only medal, a bronze. She has since retired.
That had Chavez's many detractors in the
politically-polarized nation scoffing at the failure to turn
Venezuela into an Olympic player. Critics say the president has
politicized sport for his own self-aggrandizement, and claim
funds have been chaotically and sometimes corruptly allocated.
MAIN HOPES IN WRESTLING, CYCLING
The Venezuelan Olympians going to London are fewer than the
Beijing delegation because several large teams, including
women's softball and volleyball, failed to qualify.
Venezuela will spend around $20 million preparing athletes
for London, Alvarez said at the Olympic committee's headquarters
next to a stadium in a down-at-heel Caracas district.
That pales in comparison to powerhouses like the United
States, whose committee has an annual budget of roughly $150
million.
Venezuela has a poor Olympic record, both before and after
Chavez's socialist experiment began in 1999.
Boxer Francisco Rodriguez won Venezuela's only gold in
Mexico City in 1968. Two other silver medals have come in
boxing, while Venezuela has also won eight bronzes.
The main hopes for adding to that mediocre tally this year
lie on the shoulders of wrestlers and cyclists.
Luis Liendo and Ricardo Roberty are within reach of a bronze
after each finishing fifth in their category at this year's
International Federation of Associated Wrestling Styles
qualifying competition in Istanbul.
Both are first-time Olympians.
"I feel so proud to be able to represent my country," said
30-year-old Roberty, speaking on the telephone from his family's
home on the Caribbean coast of Venezuela.
"I like Venezuela to be represented in sports, and to do my
country proud," he said, a day before leaving for several
competitions in Europe.
Venezuelan's cycling teams are also in with a shout.
The men's national team is ranked third in the Americas in
road cycling by the International Cycling Union (UCI). They came
eighth in the 2012 UCI world championship team sprint race.
Individually, cyclist Angie Gonzalez is strongly placed
after taking third in the women's omnium race at the UCI world
championships.
SOCIALISM AND SPORTS
While Venezuela is far from replicating the success of other
socialist countries, the government continues to promote sport
as a form of patriotism.
Historically, that has been a common trait in socialist
nations. The old Soviet Union was a prolific Olympic competitor,
Cuba has one of the highest medals per capita tallies, and China
led the gold medal tally in Beijing.
"Leaders use sport to project particular images both abroad,
that their system is more successful, and domestically, to act
as a form of social glue to tie people to the success of the
system," said Joseph Maguire, an expert in sports and politics
at Loughborough University in the United Kingdom.
"Venezuela wants to project the idea that they are
successful, that the socialist model, or the Bolivarian model,
is a more equitable, fairer system."
Despite government enthusiasm, not all Venezuela's Olympic
preparations have gone smoothly.
Cyclist Daniela Larreal, ranked 12th in the world for the
women's sprint and a four-time Olympian, recently took to
Twitter to complain that the Sports Ministry had failed to fund
her training in Switzerland.
"I've spent almost a month waiting for a signature, using
all channels, but have got nothing. On to plan B - the media,"
she said on Twitter on May 8.
Larreal said she needed 150,000 euros to pay her trainer and
doctor, buy airplane tickets and fund her living expenses abroad
but that the money had not yet arrived.
"They're tricking and lying to the president about the funds
that reach athletes," she said of sports officials.
(Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)