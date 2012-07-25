By Estelle Shirbon
| LONDON, July 25
LONDON, July 25 After having her cake in Athens
and icing it in Beijing, beach volleyball player Misty
May-Treanor wants to drizzle on the topping when she and Kerri
Walsh launch their quest for an unprecedented third Olympic gold
in London.
"In Athens I felt like, okay, I've accomplished everything I
set out to do," the 34-year-old American told reporters in
London on Wednesday.
"Beijing, for me personally, I took the blinders off,
enjoyed my time with my family and my friends and it was like,
okay, this is the icing on the cake."
Winning gold in London would finish the dessert off
perfectly.
"For me this is the little condiments," she added. "This is
my hot chocolate, my chocolate sauce."
May-Treanor and Walsh, 33, are the only pair to have won
gold twice since beach volleyball made its Olympic debut in
Atlanta in 1996. They are among the favourites in London, their
main rivals being the top pairs from Brazil and China.
"Kerri and I, we want obviously to go for number three,
nobody's done it before," May-Treanor said.
"For me, this is my last Olympics so I'm going to enjoy the
journey, every practise, every time I'm on the sand. I'm going
to take everything in."
A third gold would be a feat by any measure, particularly
given what the two Americans have experienced since Beijing.
In the two years they spent apart to pursue other interests,
May-Treanor injured her Achilles tendon rehearsing for the
television show "Dancing With The Stars", while Walsh gave birth
to two sons less than a year apart.
SAMBA LATER
The pair re-united in 2011 and soon returned to their
winning ways, although they lost the final of last year's world
championships to Brazilians Juliana Felisberta and Larissa
Franca.
The Brazilians made it clear on Monday they were itching for
a chance to defeat the Americans again, this time on Olympic
sand. "My biggest dream is to be in the final against them,"
said Felisberta.
Asked to respond on Wednesday, May-Treanor showed she had
lost none of her competitive spirit.
"I have a dream that I beat her in the Olympic final," she
said.
Before that, May-Treanor and Walsh will be facing one of
their oldest rivals -- Natalie Cook of Australia.
Cook, 37, won bronze in Atlanta and gold in Sydney with then
partner Kerri Pottharst. She is the first Australian woman
athlete, and the only beach volleyball player of either gender,
to compete in five consecutive Games.
May-Treanor and Walsh have been drawn against Cook and her
team mate Tamsin Hinchley for their first match on July 28.
"I've been playing against Natalie ... I mean, I remember
her with long hair," said May-Treanor, reminiscing about
long-gone days before Cook adopted her signature spiky blond
crop.
"She's always been a true competitor. She's fun to play
against. She's very feisty. Her and Tamsin have been playing
better and better throughout the year. We're looking forward to
facing her on the first night."
After all the fun is over though, May-Treanor is ready for
something different. Asked whether she intended to compete in
the 2016 Games in Rio, May-Treanor could not have been clearer.
"No, I don't. Maybe as a spectator, or I can be a samba
dancer on centre court. This is my last tournament. I'm done
after Aug. 8. Time to move on."
(Editing by Nick Mulvenney)