Pedro Fonseca
July 6
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6 If there is a sport in
which Brazil can be classed as an Olympic power it is beach
volleyball.
And if there is a player who embodies that strength it is
Brazil's Emanuel.
At 39 years of age, the man from Curitiba is going to his
fifth Olympic Games in London in search of a third consecutive
medal.
Emanuel has been to all the Games that have included beach
volleyball from the sport's Olympic debut at Atlanta in 1996.
He hit a peak in Athens in 2004 when he won the gold medal
alongside his former partner Ricardo.
At Beijing four years ago, the favourites bid for second
consecutive gold medal ended in the semi-finals with bronze a
consolation prize.
Emanuel said he and Ricardo chose the wrong strategy against
fellow Brazilians Marcio e Fabio Luiz, who were considered
underdogs but upset the favourites.
"The big lesson I learnt is that every match is important,
every match is a final and for every game you have to be 100
percent," Emanuel told Reuters in an interview.
"At the Olympics, it's a match a day that you have to go
into like a final a day knowing something can go wrong and you
need to know how to get out of that situation," he said on the
last day of practice before leaving for three warmup events in
Europe.
The July 27-Aug. 12 London Games come at the end of four
years' preparation that began immediately after the previous
Olympics including a radical change.
Ricardo, Emanuel's partner on the two Olympic podiums, has
made way for Alison in a duo formed especially for London 2012.
A calm man who chooses his words carefully, Emanuel provides
the balance in Brazil's duo on and off the sand.
A specialist in defence, he is regarded as one of the most
skilled players on the world circuit.
The 26-year-old Alison has the physical vigour for blocking
and youthful athleticism.
World champions in 2011, the pair are top of the circuit
this year and go to the Games as favourites to fight for the
gold medal with Olympic champions Todd Rogers and Phil Dalhauser
of the United States. Brazil have a second duo in Ricardo and
Pedro Cunha.
"I had the opportunity to take part in an Olympic Games at
23, I was very young, I didn't understand what an Olympics was
all about, what was its scope and its meaning for my country,"
Emanuel said.
His results at his first two Games fell well below
expectations with ninth place in both Atlanta and Sydney.
"Today's Emanuel, at 39, understands how it works and what
it means. I'm going to an Olympics a lot better prepared and
with all the planning well done," he said.
"You have to know what you're going to do and we're very
confident in the work we've done."
LONG CAREER
Brazil's nine medals in beach volleyball are more than any
other country has won, although only two are gold (Jackie and
Sandra in 1996, Ricardo and Emanuel in 2004), with five silver
and two bronzes. The United States, with seven in total, have
five gold.
"The most important thing is the system of
professionalisation. All the Brazilian pairs today have a large
and complete coaching staff. Brazil took a big lead in terms of
structure," Emanuel said after a practice involving nine members
of the coaching staff.
"Those 10 people helping us make the training faster, we
make the most of each minute of the practice. In the last 20
years it is the sport that has most progressed in its
structure."
Living and training in Rio, Emanuel has plenty of reasons to
dream of a sixth Games when they are held there in 2016. He
hasn't made a decision, though, and it will depend on talking it
through with his wife, former Brazil team member Leila.
"I'm a very enthusiastic sportsman. We formed a partnership
with Alison aimed at the Olympics, so 2012 ends the cycle," he
said.
"I think that in 2013 I must sit down with my family again,
weigh up what to do, because I've already been playing for more
than 22 years, it's been a long career."
