Cycling-Perkins swaps Australia for Russia in Tokyo 2020 bid
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
LONDON Aug 9 Germans Julius Brink and Jonas Reckermann won Olympic gold in the men's beach volleyball by beating Brazilians Emanuel Rego and Alison Cerutti 23-21 16-21 16-14, becoming the first European team to win an Olympic beach volleyball title.
Brazil and the United States were the only two nations to have won gold in the men's event until now. The same two nations plus Australia have won all golds in the women's event since the sport made its Olympic debut in Atlanta in 1996. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Alison Williams)
MONACO, Feb 14 Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 Mathieu Faivre anchored France to nations' team gold on Tuesday and their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.