LONDON Aug 9 Germans Julius Brink and Jonas Reckermann won Olympic gold in the men's beach volleyball by beating Brazilians Emanuel Rego and Alison Cerutti 23-21 16-21 16-14, becoming the first European team to win an Olympic beach volleyball title.

Brazil and the United States were the only two nations to have won gold in the men's event until now. The same two nations plus Australia have won all golds in the women's event since the sport made its Olympic debut in Atlanta in 1996. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Alison Williams)