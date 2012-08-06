LONDON Aug 6 Beach volleyball world champions Emanuel Rego and Alison Cerutti of Brazil saved a match point against a Polish pair in their men's Olympic quarter-final on Monday before winning a thrilling deciding set for Emanuel to stay on course for a second gold.

The Brazilians had a tougher time against Grzegorz Fijalek and Mariusz Prudel than they had since the start of the Olympic tournament.

They won the first set 21-17 but lost the second 21-16. They eventually prevailed in the third set, which in theory is played to 15 points but in this case went to 17-15. The Brazilians saved a match point, then the Poles did the same, before the Brazilians finally sealed the match with a powerful spike.

A quarter-final exit for the world champions would have been a major upset.

Emanuel is a player of such standing in the world of beach volleyball that there is a larger-than-life statue of him at the entrance to the Olympic venue.

At 39, he is competing in his fifth Olympic Games. With former team mate Ricardo Santos, he won gold in Athens in 2004 and bronze in Beijing in 2008.

Alison, 27, is appearing in his first Olympics. He teamed up with Emanuel three years ago and the pair have won a string of trophies including last year's world championships.

Emanuel's former partner Ricardo is also competing in the London Games with his own new team mate, Pedro Cunha. The pair are in action later on Monday against former world champions Julius Brink and Jonas Reckermann of Germany.

They are on the other side of the draw, meaning that an all-Brazilian final is possible.

In their semi-final, Emanuel and Alison will face either Sean Rosenthal and Jake Gibb of the United States or Martins Plavins and Janis Smedins of Latvia. They are next on the court.

Between them, Brazil and the United States have won gold in men's beach volleyball in every Games since the sport made its Olympic debut in Atlanta in 1996.

The field is looking relatively open this time after the American defending Olympic champions, Todd Rogers and Phil Dalhausser, were knocked out by an Italian pair in the round-of-16 in the biggest upset of the tournament.

The Italians, Daniele Lupo and Paolo Nicolai, face Dutch pair Reinder Nummerdor and Richard Schuil later on Monday, and whoever wins that match will play the winner of the Brazilian-German clash.