(Recasts with Rogers-Dalhausser win)
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, July 29 Reigning Olympic men's beach
volleyball champions Todd Rogers and Phil Dalhausser of the
United States beat a Japanese pair in convincing fashion on
Sunday in a night-time pool match that had spectators dancing
the conga in the stands.
Rogers, 38, and Dalhausser, 32, showed they are still a
force to be reckoned with as they wowed an enthralled crowd of
neophyte Londoners with speedy spikes and impassable blocks,
overpowering Kentaro Asahi and Katsuhiro Shiratori in two sets.
"There was no pressure coming in here really. We talked it
out a lot over the last three weeks, hey let's have fun, because
we didn't have fun that first week in Beijing, it was
nerve-wracking," Rogers told reporters.
"Now we're mature. We're not little kids anymore," he said
with a smile.
Beach volleyball matches are scored using a
best-of-three-sets system in which the first two sets are played
to 21 points and the third, if required, goes to 15 points. A
two-point advantage is needed to win a set.
Rogers and Dalhausser won 2-0 (21-15, 21-16) in front of a
boisterous crowd in the 15,000-seater stadium built for the
event on Horse Guards Parade, right next to Prime Minister David
Cameron's Number 10 Downing Street residence.
The London crowds have been loving the beach volleyball, a
sport not often seen in rainy Britain, not only for the action
on the court but also for the pounding music, raunchy dance
routines and exuberant commentary that come with the sport.
After a day of heavy downpours, the rain finally stopped
during the night-time session to the delight of spectators who
cheered at the top of their voices, stomped their feet and did
one Mexican wave after another.
"The atmosphere in there is intense. And it's a beautiful
venue," said Rogers.
At the London Games, 24 pairs of each gender are divided
into six pools for the first phase, which lasts until Aug. 2.
The competition then moves to a knockout stage.
BRAZILIANS RECOVER
Earlier on Sunday, Emanuel Rego and Alison Cerutti of
Brazil, the main rivals to Rogers and Dalhausser in the race for
gold, fought back from a set down to win a surprisingly tight
match against a low-ranked Austrian pair.
Emanuel and Alison took an hour to subdue Clemens Doppler
and Alexander Horst, who saved three match points as they
frustrated the Brazilians with one dramatic block after another.
The favourites eventually prevailed in their first game,
winning 2-1 (19-21, 21-17, 16-14).
"They knew very well how we played, but we did not know
them. So we had to find their weaknesses first to beat them,"
Alison told reporters after a match that started under bright
sunshine before a heavy downpour in the second set.
"I did not even know it was raining. I did not see anything.
I was just focused on the game," said Emanuel.
The Brazilians are an unusual pair in that Emanuel, 39, had
a long and very successful career with former team mate Ricardo
Costa Santos, winning Olympic gold in Athens in 2004 and bronze
in Beijing in 2008, before pairing up with Alison, 27.
Ricardo is also competing in London with his own new team
mate, Pedro Henrique Cunha.
In the afternoon session, the sun came out for British
women's pair Zara Dampney and Shauna Mullin as they fought back
to beat a Canadian pair, giving spectators something to cheer
after repeatedly getting soaked.
The British first-time Olympians lost the first set of their
pool match against Annie Martin and Marie-Andree Lessard but
found their pace in the second and won the match 2-1 (17-21,
21-14, 15-13).
"Absolutely amazing. Obviously to win our first Olympic
game, our first Olympics is a big thing, to bring home a win for
GB was amazing. The crowd kept us going, lived every point with
us," Dampney told reporters.
The stadium has no roof, so players and spectators get
drenched when it rains. For most of the day, brief sunny spells
alternated with heavy showers, offering the unusual sight of
athletes in bikinis in action on the sand while spectators in
rain ponchos sat stoically under umbrellas.
