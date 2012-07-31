By Nigel Hunt
| LONDON, July 31
LONDON, July 31 Brazil's Emanuel Rego and Alison
Cerutti were grateful to see familiar faces on Tuesday as the
gold medal favourites bounced back from a wobbly start to the
Olympic men's beach volleyball tournament and cruised into the
knockout phase.
The Brazilians hit top form as they comfortably defeated
Patrick Heuscher and Jefferson Bellaguarda of Switzerland 2-0
(21-17, 21-12) at a cold and cloudy Horse Guards Parade in
London.
"If they play like they played today, they can beat every
team, but in their first match they didn't play very well,"
Heuscher told reporters.
Beijing gold medallist Emanuel said the key difference was
playing familiar opposition.
The Brazilians narrowly averted one of the biggest upsets in
Olympic beach volleyball history in their first match when they
faced a recently formed Austrian pairing of Clemens Doppler and
Alexander Horst, the bottom ranked team in the tournament.
"I think the big difference (was) we didn't know the team,
we have never played them. It was hard to find a good strategy
and they showed they knew everything about us," Emanuel told
reporters.
It was the third time they had faced the Swiss.
"We knew their best points and worst points and we tried to
create a good strategy and that I think was the difference
between the two matches," he said.
Emanuel was also happy it wasn't raining.
"Today when I woke it was raining and cold and I said it
would be a tough day for playing beach volleyball, but as soon
as we get here, the sun has a little bit come out but it is
still cold," he said.
"If you have sun it is best for everyone. Beach volleyball
is just a party. More sun, more enjoyment for everyone."
In the other early match, the blocking of Premysl Kubala
helped the Czech Republic secure a first tournament win as his
teammate Petr Benes battled flu.
The Czechs defeated Japan's Kentaro Asahi and Katsuhiro
Shiratori 2-1 (17-21, 21-12, 15-7).
"I'm going to bed as I'm cold and sick. I'll stay in bed for
two days and get up on Thursday for the (next) match," Benes
said.
