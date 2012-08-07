(Adds quotes, background)
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON Aug 7 World champions Emanuel Rego and
Alison Cerutti of Brazil beat Latvians Martins Plavins and Janis
Smedins in their men's Olympic beach volleyball semi-final on
Tuesday, paving the way for Emanuel to attempt to recapture gold
after eight years.
The 39-year-old Brazilian is competing in his fifth
Olympics, having won medals in the last two. With former team
mate Ricardo Santos, Emanuel won gold in Athens in 2004 and
bronze in Beijing in 2008.
Plavins and Smedins, who have never won a tournament
together, enjoyed a terrific run of form at the London Games.
They upset Americans Jake Gibb and Sean Rosenthal in the
quarter-finals, ending U.S. participation in the men's event at
an unusually early stage.
But the Latvians could not get the better of the agile
Emanuel and the powerful Alison, who have dominated the sport
since they teamed up three years ago.
"When I started to play with Alison I was thinking 'I will
play two more years and then think about quitting'," said
Emanuel.
"But he put some fire inside of me, he brought motivation
again. Every day we train together, I have something new to
change my game. That's the good feeling I have about this final,
because I'm playing with a young player who gives me
everything."
In the final on Thursday, Emanuel and Alison will face
either German former world champions Julius Brink and Jonas
Reckermann or Dutchmen Reinder Nummerdor and Richard Schuil. The
two teams play their semi-final at 2200 GMT on Tuesday.
Against Plavins and Smedins, the Brazilians won the first
set easily but were pushed harder in the second set. The world
champions needed two match points to finish off the Latvians.
The final score was two sets to nil (21-15 22-20). Sets are
normally played to 21 points but a two-point advantage is needed
to win.
NO AMERICANS
The Latvians, who will play the losers of the Dutch-German
semi-final in the bronze medal match on Thursday, were already
pleased with their Games.
"It's a dream come true. It's the highest result ever for
Latvia in beach volleyball. We are happy that in the second set
we got 20 points. It's great. I hope Emanuel and Alison win the
gold medal because they really deserve it," said Plavins.
Emanuel is a player of such standing in the world of beach
volleyball that there is a larger-than-life statue of him at the
entrance to the Olympic venue.
His former team mate, Ricardo, also competed in the London
Games but he and his new partner Pedro Cunha were knocked out by
Brink and Reckermann in the quarter-finals on Monday.
It was a low point in Ricardo's illustrious Olympic career.
The 37-year-old had competed in the three previous Games and won
medals each time: silver in 2000 with Ze Marco de Melo, then
gold and bronze in 2004 and 2008 with Emanuel.
But an even greater surprise in the London Games was the
early exit of both American men's pairs, defending Olympic
champions Todd Rogers and Phil Dalhausser and rivals Gibb and
Rosenthal.
The United States had dominated Olympic men's beach
volleyball since the sport made its Games debut in Atlanta.
American teams won gold there in 1996, then in Sydney in 2000
and in Beijing in 2008.
The best result by a men's pair from Europe was a silver
medal won by a Spanish team in 2004. With the Americans out of
the way, the Europeans have a good chance to improve their
record, but whoever faces Emanuel and Alison on Thursday will
have their work cut out to stop the conquering Brazilians.
(Editing by Michael Holden)