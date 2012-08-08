(Adds second semi-final)
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON Aug 7 Brazilian Emanuel Rego is on
course to recapture the men's Olympic beach volleyball title
after he and Alison Cerutti beat Latvians Martins Plavins and
Janis Smedins 21-15 22-20 in the semi-finals on Tuesday.
The world champions from Brazil now take on Germany for the
gold medal after third-seeded Julius Brink and Jonas Reckermann
put out Dutch pair Reinder Nummerdor and Richard Schuil 21-14
21-16.
Emanuel, 39, is competing in his fifth Olympics and won
medals in the last two. With former team mate Ricardo Santos, he
picked up gold in Athens eight years ago and bronze in Beijing
in 2008.
Plavins and Smedins, who have never won a tournament
together, enjoyed a terrific run of form at the London Games.
They upset Jake Gibb and Sean Rosenthal in the
quarter-finals, ending U.S. participation in the men's event at
an unusually early stage.
But the Latvians could not get the better of the agile
Emanuel and the powerful Alison who have dominated the sport
since they teamed up three years ago.
"When I started to play with Alison I was thinking I will
play two more years and then think about quitting," Emanuel told
reporters.
"But he put some fire inside me, he brought motivation
again. Every day we train together I have something new to
change my game. That's the good feeling I have about this final
because I'm playing with a young player who gives me
everything."
The Brazilians won the first set easily but were pushed
harder in the second, the world champions needing two match
points to finish off Plavins and Smedins.
LATVIAN DREAM
The Latvians, who will play Nummerdor and Schuil in the
bronze-medal match on Thursday, were pleased despite their
defeat.
"It's a dream come true," said Plavins. "It's the best
result ever for Latvia in beach volleyball.
"We are happy that in the second set we got 20 points. It's
great. I hope Emanuel and Alison win the gold because they
really deserve it."
Emanuel is a player of such standing in the world of beach
volleyball that there is a statue of him at the entrance to the
Olympic venue.
His former team mate Ricardo also competed in the London
Games but he and new partner Pedro Cunha were knocked out by
Brink and Reckermann in the quarter-finals on Monday.
It was a low point in Ricardo's illustrious Olympic career.
The 37-year-old had competed in three previous Games and won
medals each time - silver in 2000 with Ze Marco de Melo and gold
and bronze in 2004 and 2008 with Emanuel.
But an even bigger surprise in London was the early exit of
both American pairs, defending champions Todd Rogers and Phil
Dalhausser and rivals Gibb and Rosenthal.
The United States had dominated since the sport made its
Games debut in Atlanta. American teams won gold there in 1996
and again in Sydney in 2000 and in Beijing in 2008.
(Editing by Michael Holden and Tony Jimenez)