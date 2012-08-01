LONDON Aug 1 Five-times Olympian Natalie Cook
of Australia, who won gold in Sydney in 2000, was beaten for the
third time on Wednesday as her record-breaking beach volleyball
career ended in elimination from the London Games.
Cook and Tamsin Hinchley were beaten 21-16 18-21 15-11 to
Czechs Marketa Slukova and Kristyna Kolocova in Pool C.
The 37-year-old Cook is the first Australian female to
compete in five Olympics. She is also the first beach volleyball
player to take part in all five Games since the sport made its
debut in Atlanta in 1996 where she won bronze with Kerri
Pottharst.
The veteran was in tears after leaving a packed stadium at
Horse Guards Parade which is set against a stunning backdrop of
the capital skyline with Big Ben and the London Eye lighting up
the night sky.
Asked how she was feeling, Cook choked up with emotion and
could not speak for several seconds.
"I'm proud, I'm sad, I'm disappointed, I'm excited I've left
everything out there. I couldn't perform any better," she told
reporters, her voice cracking.
"It's disappointing that it's not enough and I'd love to be
playing further in the tournament but you've got opposition out
there trying to stop you and ... I don't have any words for it
right now."
Cook and Hinchley lost all three of their pool matches but
they had a better tournament than results suggested.
In their first game they faced twice Olympic champions Kerri
Walsh and Misty May-Treanor of the United States, the most
successful pair in the history of the sport, and lost in two
tight, hard-fought sets.
They then faced Austrian sisters Doris and Stefanie
Schwaiger and wasted several match points in the second set
before being beaten in another close-fought three-setter.
OUR GUTS
"They were all so close and it showed our commitment, it
showed our guts, that we fight to the end and unfortunately the
score doesn't reflect what we would like it to," said Cook.
Wednesday's clash with the young Czechs was another tough
contest.
Cook was as combative as ever on court and was clearly
enjoying herself especially when she scored spectacular points
that had the crowd on their feet.
After one particularly good rally, she raised her arms in
triumph and grinned broadly.
"You just know that if you lose it's over so you might as
well lose having a good time," added Cook with a smile.
Commentating for Australian television was Pottharst, the
player she won gold with on Bondi Beach in 2000.
"It's a sad way to finish ... but Natalie's proud and we're
all proud of her for making her fifth Olympics which I can't see
anyone else equalling," said Pottharst.
Cook said she would return to Horse Guards Parade, which she
described as the best Olympic venue, to cheer for May-Treanor
and Walsh who are the only pair to have won gold twice.
"For them to have done what they've done, at the top of
their game ... it's like the days of Roger Federer, the days of
Tiger Woods, when they were just unbeatable," said Cook.
"Every time I watch them I'm in awe so I'll be back to
support them. Everyone is trying to see if they can do three in
a row. I think they can, they have the mental, physical
stability to do that. They're amazing."
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)