LONDON Aug 3 Americans Todd Rogers and Phil
Dalhausser, gold medallists in the men's beach volleyball in
Beijing, were knocked out of the London Olympics by a low-ranked
Italian pair on Friday in the biggest upset of the tournament so
far.
Rogers and Dalhausser were considered strong medal
contenders and had emerged undefeated from the preliminary
phase, winning all three of their pool matches.
In contrast, Italians Daniele Lupo and Paolo Nicolai had
lost two out of their three pool matches, finishing third of
their group. They scraped into the round-of-16 by winning a
lucky loser match late on Thursday.
But the inspired Italians played the match of their life on
Friday, landing one unstoppable spike after another and
relentlessly blocking the Americans' usually powerful attacks.
The Americans were defeated by two sets to nil on the score
of 21-17, 21-19.
