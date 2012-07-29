(Recasts after last match of day)
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, July 28 Twice beach volleyball champions
Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh of the U.S. defied a fierce
onslaught from Australia's Natalie Cook and Tamsin Hinchley to
launch their bid for a third Olympic gold on Saturday.
The first day of the competition, staged at Horse Guards
Parade in the heart of London, saved the best until last with a
clash involving three of the most successful women in the sport
starting at 2300 local time (2200 GMT).
May-Treanor and Walsh, who triumphed in Athens in 2004 and
in Beijing four years later, are the only pair to have won two
Olympic golds in beach volleyball and they opened with a two
sets to love victory in Pool C.
Cook, who picked up bronze in Atlanta in 1996 and gold in
Sydney in 2000 with former team mate Kerri Pottharst, is the
first Australian woman in any sport to compete in five Olympics.
Despite the chilly night air, the pairs delivered a stunning
display of powerful spiking, muscular blocking and dramatic
diving that had the crowd on its feet.
The Americans won 21-18 21-19 in a contest that was
hard-fought until the last second. The match point was a
thrilling rally that had spectators gasping and cheering
multiple times until it finally went the way of May-Treanor and
Walsh.
"Any time you face Nat Cook you're in for a battle ...
They're a great team. They pushed us to our limit," May-Treanor,
34, told reporters.
Since the win in Beijing, May-Treanor injured her Achilles
tendon rehearsing for the hit TV show 'Dancing With The Stars'
while Walsh, 33, had two children less than a year apart.
Both players said they felt strong despite having taken time
away from the game and Walsh said being a mother was a plus.
"It's more special. I'm playing with a fuller heart, and my
heart was full before, and I'm playing with more inspiration.
I'm just more grounded. I think when you're grounded in your
life you perform better," she said.
BIKINI QUESTION
The game is played barefoot in the sand and women normally
play in bikinis but both the Americans and the Australians
covered up somewhat given the late hour.
Bikinis being a hot topic for media covering the sport, both
teams were asked multiple questions about their choice of
clothing.
"It's cold. It's 11pm in London," was Walsh's laconic
response.
Hinchley and Cook wore black leggings and tight white tops
under green sports bikini tops. May-Treanor and Walsh sported
red bikini bottoms with skin-tight long-sleeved black tops.
Cook looked like she was loving every minute of her fifth
Olympics, smiling, laughing, pumping her fists and blowing
kisses to big cheers from an enthusiastic crowd in the
15,000-seater stadium.
"I love the energy of the crowd. I really work the crowd for
the energy," said Cook, 37.
"I know this is my last Games so I'm going to enjoy every
single moment I can. In our last match, hopefully it's the gold
medal match, but someone will have to drag me off the sand
kicking and screaming."
Built on Horse Guards Parade, a vast esplanade next door to
Prime Minister David Cameron's residence at 10 Downing Street,
the stadium affords spectators stunning views of the Big Ben
clocktower and the London Eye, a giant Ferris wheel.
Beach volleyball is popular in Australia and in the U.S.
states of California and Florida and the two countries are among
just three to have won Olympic gold since the sport made its
Games debut in Atlanta in 1996. The third is Brazil.
The rivalry between the two powerhouse nations created an
electric atmosphere and crowds were pumped up with blaring pop
music in between points and digital screens that displayed
comments such as "AMAZING", "FIRED UP!" and "BOOM!" after good
rallies.
On a good night for the U.S., May-Treanor and Walsh were
preceded on court by compatriots Jake Gibb and Sean Rosenthal
who beat first-time Olympians Grant Goldschmit and Freedom Chiya
of South Africa 21-10 21-11 in Pool D.
Gibb and Rosenthal, who came fifth in Beijing, look like
strong contenders for a medal after a remarkable run of form
since changing coach earlier this year.
The surprise of the day came in the first match when
lowly-ranked Russian women's pair Anastasia Vasina and Anna
Vozakova upset Beijing bronze medallists and London medal
favourites Zhang Xi and Xue Chen of China 18-21 21-14 16-14.
However, the Chinese still have a chance to make the podium
as the competition is in a pool stage and will progress to a
knockout phase later.
(Editing by Matt Falloon and Alison Wildey)