LONDON Aug 1 U.S. men's beach volleyball pair
Sean Rosenthal and Jake Gibb produced an aggressive display of
unstoppable spikes to beat a strong Latvian pair on Wednesday,
jumping to the top of their group and regaining confidence after
losing to a Polish pair.
In the women's event, Brazilian favourites Juliana
Felisberta and Larissa Franca of Brazil beat Czech pair Hana
Klapalova and Lenka Hajeckova by two sets to nil to finish the
pool phase top of their group without dropping a set.
Gibb and Rosenthal, who came fifth in Beijing in 2008 and
built up to the London Games with a string of trophies, were out
to make a point against Latvia's Aleksandr Samoilovs and Ruslans
Sorokins, who had won their first two matches of the Games.
"We wanted to prove it to ourselves, that we still know how
to play this game," Gibb told reporters after the Americans won
by two sets to nil (21-10, 21-16) on the hottest and sunniest
day of the tournament so far.
Samoilovs, known as the Lion King for his unruly mane of
blond curls, is one of the most popular players at Horse Guards
Parade, the Olympic venue with stunning views of Big Ben, the
London Eye Ferris wheel and the central London skyline.
"The Lion King roars," shouted the commentator after one
impressive spike from the Latvian, to huge cheers.
The 15,000 spectators were loving the combination of sport,
sunshine, great views, thumping music and a dance troupe in
retro beachwear performing during technical time-outs.
American fans were out in force wearing patriotic red, blue
and white and waving "GO USA" banners. One particularly
exuberant group in matching blue t-shirts and silver wigs had
developed their own dance routine in the stands.
"Nothing quite like this. This is amazing," said Gibb.
"SUPERMAN"
A natural showman, the muscular Samoilovs won over the crowd
during the Latvian pair's first two matches, falling to his
knees after good points and pumping his fists to huge cheers.
But there was little the Latvians could do against Gibb and
Rosenthal, and instead of roars of triumph the frustrated
Samoilovs was reduced to thumping the sand with his fist.
"I'm quite an emotional person, I'm not thinking about what
I'm doing, I'm just going from my heart," said Samoilovs,
although he soon recovered his good spirits and was seen
playfully punching Rosenthal and calling him "a superman".
The home fans were disappointed to see British men's pair
Steve Grotowski and John Garcia-Thompson exit from the
tournament after losing for the third time. The host nation's
hopes now rest with the women's pair, Shauna Mullin and Zara
Dampney, who play their last pool match on Thursday.
Juliana and Larissa were on imperious form against the
Czechs, beating them by two sets to nil (21-12, 21-18) with both
Brazilians finding impossible angles to land their spikes.
Juliana, who like Samoilovs enjoys putting on a show for the
fans, was gesturing at the stands after her own best points to
demand cheers, which were duly delivered.
With concentration flagging during the second set, the
Brazilians briefly fell behind in the score and could be seen
remonstrating with each other and making annoyed hand movements.
"Me and Larissa, we're always like this. It looks like a
fight but it's not a fight. She always gets my best and I always
get her best," said Juliana, adding that the lapse was helpful.
"It's very good because you step back and you go back to the
match ... I lost three or four points because I did not play
hard. After the match I said to Larissa I cannot do that again.
From now on we have to play hard all the time," she said.
That is ominous news for the Brazilians' rivals, who include
China's Zhang Xi and Xue Chen, bronze medallists in Beijing.
The pair got off to a poor start in London with a surprising
loss against a Russian pair, but they won both of their
following matches to qualify for the knockout phase which starts
on Friday.
