By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON Aug 3 British women's beach volleyball
players Shauna Mullin and Zara Dampney lost a sudden death
play-off on Thursday that ended their Olympic tournament, while
teams from Brazil and the United States maintained 100 percent
records.
Austrian sisters Doris and Stefanie Schwaiger beat the
British duo 2-0 (21-15, 21-12) to end the host's participation
in beach volleyball, held at Horse Guards Parade, a spectacular
venue a stone's throw from London landmark Big Ben.
"We'll look back at this and really enjoy it - but we're
just a bit dazed and confused now it's over," Mullin said.
"We won a match here in our first Olympics - but what we've
really achieved here maybe won't be evident until we're able to
sit back and look at it."
Britain's men were eliminated on Wednesday.
Beach volleyball is not played by many people in rainy
Britain. Dampney and Mullin both started out in indoor
volleyball and used to played against each other when Dampney
was in the England team while Mullin played for Scotland.
The pair have received attention from the British tabloid
press, not least because they sport mini British flags on the
back of their bikini bottoms and have painted their nails in
elaborate patterns of patriotic blue, white and red.
"The Olympics is hopefully a springboard for better things
for beach volleyball in this country, we need to start a
petition to get a grand slam event here," Dampney said.
BRAZIL, U.S. DOMINANCE
Teams from Brazil and the United States maintained 100
percent records on Thursday as they cruised through to the
knock-out phase.
Men's favourites Emanuel Rego and Alison Cerutti of Brazil
breezed through a clash against Italians Paolo Nicolai and
Daniele Lupo to come top of their pool after three wins.
Five-time Olympian Emanuel won gold with his former team
mate Ricardo Santos in Athens in 2004. Ricardo is also competing
in London with his own new partner, Pedro Cunha, and they too
emerged undefeated from the pool phase.
Olympic champions Todd Rogers and Philip Dalhausser of the
U.S. had a comfortable victory on Thursday over Petr Benes and
Premysl Kubala of the Czech Republic.
In the women's competition, Americans April Ross and
Jennifer Kessy defeated Liliana Fernandez and Elsa Baquerizo of
Spain in a three-set thriller.
Kessy and Ross have spent much of their careers in the
shadow of compatriots Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh, the
only pair of either gender to have won Olympic gold in beach
volleyball twice.
Both American women's pairs go into the knock-out phase
undefeated, as do their main rivals, reigning world champions
Juliana Felisberta and Larissa Franca of Brazil.
There are 24 teams per gender competing in the beach
volleyball event, split into pools of four, of which 16 qualify
for the knock-out phase.
The top two teams in each pool go through to the knock-out
phase directly as do the two third-placed teams with the most
points. The remaining third-placed teams play in the lucky loser
matches to fill the last slots in the draw.
(Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by William James)