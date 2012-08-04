LONDON Aug 4 Chinese women's beach volleyball
pair Xue Chen and Zhang Xi powered into the Olympic quarter
finals on Saturday with an easy win over a Russian pair that
soothed the pain of their shock defeat to another Russian team
in their first pool match.
In the men's event, Brazilian world champions Emanuel Rego
and Alison Cerutti had no mercy for Germans Jonathan Erdmann and
Kay Matysik, defeating them by 21-16 21-14 with a relentless
barrage of spikes and blocks.
Surprise bronze medallists in Beijing in 2008, the Chinese
women came to London with high expectations but under-performed
on the first day. They have recovered their poise, as Evgenia
Ukolova and Ekaterina Khomyakova learnt to their cost.
"We found our own style and our own tactics. We didn't
change the way we play for the Russians, we just played our own
way," said Xue after the pair won by two sets to nil, with the
emphatic score of 21-12 21-11.
The Russian pair who had beaten the Chinese in the pool
phase, Anastasia Vasina and Anna Vozakova, were eliminated late
on Friday by Austrian sisters Doris and Stefanie Schwaiger.
Russian participation in the women's event is now over.
"They have a good chance to win the Olympic gold medal. They
are playing really well," Ukolova said of her victors.
"Now it's a strange feeling because I'm not happy about this
game, no, but it was our first Olympic Games, we passed the
pool, I'm happy that I was here, it's good experience hopefully
for the next Olympics," she said.
Kerri Pottharst of Australia, gold medallist in Sydney in
2000 and a friend of the Chinese pair, cheered them to success
on Saturday. Pottharst said their strength was their ability to
focus on their own game rather than worry about the opposition.
The Chinese, whose engaging personalities have made them
popular on the beach volleyball world tour, said they were
enjoying London in a way that had been impossible in Beijing.
"Here is better than Beijing. The people are so warm," said
Xue, while Zhang added: "The pressure in Beijing ... So we
really enjoy it here." Both chuckled at the memories.
BRAZILIAN MEN DOMINATE
Brazil's Emanuel and Alison came top of their group after
winning all three of their pool matches, dropping just one set
along the way, and on Saturday they were on imperious form for
their first match of the knock-out phase.
Emanuel , 39, is competing in his fifth Olympics. He won gold
in Athens in 2004 and bronze in Beijing with his former team
mate, Ricardo Santos. Emanuel and Alison teamed up three years
ago and have dominated the world tour ever since.
But Ricardo is also competing in London with his own new
team mate, Pedro Cunha, and they too have been looking strong.
They saw off a strong Spanish challenge late on Friday to book
their own slot in the quarter-finals.
The two Brazilian pairs are on opposite sides of the draw,
meaning that if they carry on in this vein they could meet in
the final, a mouth-watering prospect for Brazilian fans ahead of
the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
Ricardo and Cunha's side of the draw is looking easier after
Beijing gold medallists Todd Rogers and Phil Dalhausser were
knocked out by Italians Daniele Lupo and Paolo Nicolai on Friday
in the biggest upset of the tournament so far.
Emanuel and Alison are likely to come up against the
remaining American pair, Sean Rosenthal and Jake Gibb, who won a
string of trophies in the run-up to the London Games and look
like strong contenders.
Saturday is the second and final day of men's and women's
round-of-16 matches. The women's quarter finals are scheduled
for Sunday and the men's for Monday.
