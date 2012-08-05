Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON, Aug 5 Olympic women's beach volleyball quarter-finals on Sunday. Results Table 4-Jennifer Kessy/April Ross (U.S.) beat 10-Marketa Slukova/Krystyna Kolocova (Czech Republic) 25-23 21-18 3-Misty May-Treanor/Kerri Walsh (U.S.) beat 7-Greta Cicolari/Marta Menegatti (Italy) 21-13 21-13 2-Zhang Xi/Xue Chen (China) beat 15-Doris Schwaiger/Stefanie Schwaiger (Austria) 21-18 21-11
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.