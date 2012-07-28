LONDON, July 28 The United States beat Australia 2-0 at Horse Guards Parade in London in match 6 of the Olympic women's Beach volleyball pool C at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.

The United States leads the Olympic women's Beach volleyball pool C round with 2 points. Czech Republic is currently second with 2 points and Austria is third with 1 point after the most recent match.

Results Table May-Treanor/Walsh (United States) 2 Cook/Hinchley (Australia)

0 Slukova/Kolocova (Czech Republic) 2 D. Schwaiger/S. Schwaiger (Austria) 1

STANDINGS

P W D L F A Pts 1. May-Treanor/Walsh (United States) 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 2. Slukova/Kolocova (Czech Republic) 1 1 0 0 2 1 2 3. D. Schwaiger/S. Schwaiger (Austria) 1 0 0 1 1 2 1 4. Cook/Hinchley (Australia) 1 0 0 1 0 2 1

MONDAY, JULY 30 FIXTURES (GMT) D. Schwaiger/S. Schwaiger (Austria) v Cook/Hinchley (Australia)

(2100) May-Treanor/Walsh (United States) v Slukova/Kolocova (Czech Republic) (2200) (Editing By Todd Eastham)