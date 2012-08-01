LONDON, Aug 1 China beat Greece 2-0 at Horse Guards Parade in London in the Olympic women's beach volleyball Pool B at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday.

China leads the Olympic women's beach volleyball Pool B round with 5 points.

Greece is currently second with 4 points and Switzerland is third with 3 points after the most recent match. Results Table Zhang X/Xue C (China) 2 Arvaniti/Tsiartsiani (Greece) 0 STANDINGS

P W D L F A Pts 1. Zhang X/Xue C (China) 3 2 0 1 5 3 5 2. Arvaniti/Tsiartsiani (Greece) 3 1 0 2 2 5 4 3. Kuhn/Zumkehr (Switzerland) 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 4. Vasina/Vozakova (Russia) 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 1 FIXTURES (GMT) Kuhn/Zumkehr (Switzerland) v Vasina/Vozakova (Russia) (1330) London