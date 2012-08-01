LONDON, Aug 1 Germany beat Mauritius 2-0 at
Horse Guards Parade in London in the Olympic women's beach
volleyball Pool A at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday.
Germany leads the Olympic women's beach volleyball Pool A
round with 5 points.
Brazil is currently second with 4 points and Czech Republic
is third with 3 points.
Results Table
Holtwick/Semmler (Germany) 2 Li Yuk Lo/Rigobert (Mauritius) 0
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. Holtwick/Semmler (Germany) 3 2 0 1 4 2 5
2. Larissa/Juliana (Brazil) 2 2 0 0 4 0 4
3. Klapalova/Hajeckova (Czech Republic) 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
4. Li Yuk Lo/Rigobert (Mauritius) 3 0 0 3 0 6 3
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 1 FIXTURES (GMT)
Larissa/Juliana (Brazil) v Klapalova/Hajeckova (Czech Republic)
(1430) London