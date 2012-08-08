LONDON Aug 8 Brazil's Juliana Felisberta and
Larissa Franca staged a dazzling comeback to win bronze in the
women's Olympic beach volleyball on Wednesday by beating China's
Xue Chen and Zhang Xi after being within two points of losing.
Xue and Zhang looked unstoppable in the first set, which
they won 21-11, and took an early lead in the second set. But
Juliana and Larissa, the reigning world champions, recovered
their fighting spirit and drew level.
The second set was too close to call almost until it was
over. Xue and Zhang led 19-17 but the Brazilians held their
nerve, clawed their way back and clinched it 21-19.
The third set was also a close affair, with the Brazilians
holding onto a narrow lead but the Chinese mounting powerful
attacks until the end. The Brazilian pair finally nailed the set
and the match 15-12.
Juliana and Larissa arrived in London as the favourites but
their dreams of gold unravelled when they were upset in the
semi-finals by Americans Jennifer Kessy and April Ross on
Tuesday.
Xue and Zhang, bronze medallists in Beijing, had been
expected to do better than in the last Games but they lost to
the reigning champions, Americans Misty May-Treanor and Kerri
Walsh, in their semi-final.
May-Treanor and Walsh won gold in Athens in 2004 and again
in Beijing. They are the only beach volleyball team, men's or
women's, to win Olympic gold twice.
The two American pairs meet in the gold medal match at 2000
GMT on Wednesday.
Juliana and Larissa, who have been playing together since
2004, are six-times winners of the professional beach volleyball
world tour. They also won last year's world championships.
The Brazilians were unable to play together at the Beijing
Olympics in 2008 because Juliana was out with a knee injury.
Larissa teamed up with Ana Paula and they came fifth.
