LONDON, July 31 Brazil's Talita Antunes and Maria Antonelli failed to convert nine match points in the second set of their pool E encounter with Germany at the women's beach volleyball tournament on Tuesday but kept their cool to win the decisive third set.

"We lost nine match points so it is not too easy to keep focus after this. I said to Maria, 'just don't forget what we did in the first set'," Talita told reporters as the Brazilians made it through to the knockout phase of the tournament.

The Brazilian pair converted their second match point, and 11th overall, in the final set to beat Germany's Sara Goller and Laura Ludwig 2-1 (21-19 29-31 15-13).

Talita and Antonelli remain on course for a semi-final showdown with fellow Brazilians and reigning world champions Larissa Franca and Juliana Felisberta.

"I would like to play against them," Talita said. "I always cheer for them (against other teams)."

Goller said her team's confidence would be high entering their final pool match against the Netherlands, who were comfortably beaten by the Brazilians in their opening match.

"I think we can be happy with that performance. There is nothing to be worried about. It was a good battle which could have gone either way," she said.

"We are confident we can win that one (the Netherlands match)."

In pool D, Spain's Liliana Fernandez Steiner and Elsa Baquerizo McMillan secured a place in the knockout phase with a 2-0 (22-20 21-16) win against Argentina's Ana Gallay and Maria Zonta.

"Liliana has a very tough attack and a great serve. They are both very strong, very complete players. Their attack hurt us a lot," Zonta said.

The Spaniards face American pair Jennifer Kessy and April Ross in their next match on Thursday with the winner likely to top the pool. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Toby Davis)