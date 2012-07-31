* Brazil beat Germany on 11th match point
* They top Pool E after two wins
* Britain lose 2-0 to European champions Italy
By Nigel Hunt
LONDON, July 31 Brazil's Talita Antunes and
Maria Antonelli needed 11 match points to overcome German
resistance 2-1 at the Olympic women's beach volleyball
tournament on Tuesday and go through to the knockout phase.
Britain's duo surrendered much more tamely against the
European champions from Italy, losing 2-0.
The Brazilians failed to convert nine match points in the
second set of their pool E encounter but kept their cool to win
the third set at the Horse Guards Parade.
"We lost nine match points so it is not too easy to keep
focus after this. I said to Maria, 'just don't forget what we
did in the first set'," Talita told reporters.
The Brazilian pair converted their second match point of the
set, and 11th overall to beat Germany's Sara Goller and Laura
Ludwig 21-19 29-31 15-13.
Talita and Antonelli remain on course for a semi-final
showdown with fellow Brazilians and world champions Larissa
Franca and Juliana Felisberta.
"I would like to play against them," Talita said. "I always
cheer for them (against other teams)."
VOCIFEROUS SUPPORT
In Pool F, Italy's Greta Cicolari and Marta Menegatti won a
tightly contested first set against Britain's Shauna Mullin and
Zara Dampney and then ran away with the second for a 21-18,
21-12 victory which puts them through to the knockout phase.
The European champions seemed unfazed by vociferous support
for the host nation's pair who won their first match and could
still qualify for the knockout phase.
"We were concentrating on the game so I don't care. It is
great to see all these people even if they were for GB,"
Cicolari said.
The British duo have now faced the Italians five times and
have yet to record a win.
"We had a great win over Canada on Sunday and we still
really enjoyed the experience today. It's an amazing feeling
just to step on to the court here," Dampney said.
In Pool D, Spain's Liliana Fernandez Steiner and Elsa
Baquerizo McMillan secured a place in the knockout phase with a
2-0 (22-20 21-16) win against Argentina's Ana Gallay and Maria
Zonta.
"Liliana has a very tough attack and a great serve. They are
both very strong, very complete players. Their attack hurt us a
lot," Zonta said.
The Spaniards face American pair Jennifer Kessy and April
Ross in their next match on Thursday with the winner likely to
top the pool.
